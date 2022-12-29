This Mascara Gives Me the Softest, Longest Lashes

Lancôme for the win.

Pia Velasco
Pia Velasco is a New York-based beauty reporter with over 10 years in the industry. She joined InStyle as Senior Beauty Editor in 2021.

December 29, 2022
Almost everyone has that one makeup product that they can't live without. For some, it's concealer. For others, it's blush. For me, it's mascara. As such, I've spent countless hours testing dozens (if not hundreds) of products on the market. And I've tried them all: lengthening, volumizing, tubing, waterproof... You name it, I've tried it.

With that in mind, it's safe to say I'm somewhat of a mascara snob and connoisseur. I like my lashes looking long, defined, and curled. And they have to last all day without shrinking or transferring onto my under-eyes.

There are only a handful of mascaras that I truly vouch for, recommend, and am happy to spend time waxing poetic about. In a sea of what seems like endless beauty products, there are only a handful of treasures — one of those is Lancôme's Lash Idôle Mascara.

Quite frankly, I've never tried a Lancôme mascara I didn't like. The TikTok-famous Le 8 Hypnôse conditions and lengthens; Monsieur Big gives me the fullest lashes I've ever had; Grandiose gives me that fanned-out Hollywood look; Defincils gives me that girl-next-door flutter. But there's just something about Lash Idôle that keeps me coming back for more time after time.

To shop: $27; lancome-usa.com

For my taste, Lash Idôle gives me everything I want. This formula lengthens my natural lashes enough to make my eyes look wide awake without giving them the appearance of XL extensions. And while many lengthening mascaras tend to clump, this formula does a beautiful job at elongating and separating each lash so the result looks pretty and natural.

The curved wand helps me reach every little lash from my inner eyes to the outer corners while also giving them an instant lift. And, while there is a waterproof version — the brand doesn't claim this formula is water-resistant — I can confirm that I've had full-blown meltdowns and the mascara hasn't budged. As if that weren't enough, the formula feels soft (never crunchy) and is incredibly lightweight.

Truly, what more could you want?

