If you want the appearance of a lash lift without the price (and hassle) of going to the salon, there’s one product I’ve been relying on for voluminous results: Lancôme’s Cils Booster XL Super-Enhancing Mascara Primer.

As someone whose natural lashes are short and sparse, this lash primer is the perfect pick-me-up to boost the performance of my mascara and make my eyes pop. It’s also an added bonus when a product serves as more than just makeup; not only does the Lancôme primer prep my lashes by adding volume and length with each swipe, but it simultaneously conditions thanks to its revitalizing formula. The primer’s nourishing vitamin E and B5 properties aid in hair growth, which are the ingredients that allow the product to also function as a strengthening nighttime eyelash mask. It’s actually become the last step in my skincare routine before bed — I use the product on my bare lashes to improve thickness, length, and curl over time while I sleep.

Ulta

Shop now: $14; nordstrom.com and $28; nordstrom.com

Before applying mascara, I coat my lashes from root to end with the primer’s applicator. After one eye’s lashes are completely painted in the white formula, I grab my favorite mascara and layer it on top of the fresh base of the primer. Here’s a pro tip: Put your mascara on immediately after swiping the primer on one eye, so the coating is fresh and doesn’t dry out. The Cils Booster Primer enhances the results of any mascara that I use, delivering the perfect jet-black coat and long-lasting curl. It is also a great alternative to false lashes, which can oftentimes damage your natural lashes (and not to mention break the bank).

I’ve also tried Dior’s lash primer, which is similar to Lancôme’s, but I prefer the Cils Booster’s applicator. I find that the brush’s long and thin bristles do a better job of preventing clumping by carefully separating each lash. The primer has become a staple in many other customers’ makeup routines, too: It has over 11,000 reviews across retailers online. “I feel like my lashes are healthier and growing better than they have prior to using it,” one shopper wrote. Another shopper wrote that the primer helps lashes “look just as good as [their] classic lash extensions,” and that some friends “didn’t realize [they] didn’t have them anymore.”

Shop Lancôme’s Cils Booster XL Super-Enhancing Mascara Primer for rejuvenated, lifted lashes at Nordstorm.

