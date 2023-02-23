People Say This Conditioning Lash Primer Makes It Look Like They "Have Falsies On," and It's $21 Now

Over 2,700 shoppers love this two-in-one treatment.

Published on February 23, 2023

There’s a lot I’m comfortable leaving the house without — a bra, sunscreen, my wallet — but without a swipe of mascara, that “something’s missing” feeling comes creeping in. Given that I work from home, my morning routine is incredibly streamlined. I wear loungewear to Zoom calls and can rely on a tinted moisturizer to give my skin a little blur and glow, but despite the simplified, not-seeing-anyone routine, I can’t seem to ditch the lash products — I don’t need someone to complete me, I need something

Fortunately, Ulta just launched a major sale that I’ll be shopping in honor of National Lash Day. And now through February 25, you can save 30 percent on select shopper-favorite mascaras, lash serums, and primers — including one two-in-one conditioning, priming treatment that over 2,700 shoppers love.

Cils Booster XL Vitamin-Infused Lash Thickening Mascara Primer

Ulta

Shop now: $21 (Originally $30); ulta.com

Lancôme’s Cils Booster XL Lash-Thickening Mascara Primer is designed to give lashes volume and length, while providing some serious TLC; the treatment works simultaneously as a conditioner and primer. It’s infused with nourishing ingredients, including microfibers and vitamin E, which improve the lash’s natural length and health over time. And when topped with a mascara, Cils Booster XL provides dramatic length that lasts all day and, according to shoppers, doesn’t clump or flake. In a consumer test, over 90 percent of participants saw an increase in both volume and length. 

For that very reason, this has quickly become a staple in thousands of Ulta shoppers’ beauty routines, with many noting the difference it makes when used with their go-to mascara. “This stuff quite literally changes the results from ANY mascara and the difference is extraordinary,” wrote one shopper, with another noting, “It grips pigment and layers beautifully under every mascara I've tried.” One more even compared the added length to false eyelashes, writing, “I have very thin, very straight lashes. I struggle with my lashes staying up, even after curling…When I [use this] before applying mascara, it looks like I have falsies on.” 

And while the treatment's ability to enhance a mascara is one of its most sought-after traits, others love how it improves their natural lashes. “My lashes are starting to finally look full again,” wrote one, with another saying that “it has helped [their] natural lashes [grow] longer and fuller.”

Ulta’s Lash Day sale won’t last much longer, so grab the two-in-one treatment while it’s on sale for just $21.

