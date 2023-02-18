Lana Condor Relies on This Foolproof, Two-Piece Outfit Formula That’s “Easy to Throw Together”

It’s a timeless style hack.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 18, 2023 @ 01:30AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Lana Condor Relies on This Easy Outfit Formula That "Always Works"
Photo:

Getty Images

Speaking to Lana Condor at the Kate Spade NYFW 2023 presentation, I realized we had more in common than I thought. Not only is the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” star a former dancer like yours truly, but she is “anti-mornings” — something I strongly relate to. Because of this, she enjoys quick fashion looks that make getting ready in the AM a breeze. Being dedicated to the snooze button myself, I had to ask her what this simple style hack consisted of. The genius answer? Two-piece sets

“I really want something that’s just easy,” said Condor. “A matching set is always so perfect; [it] always works.” She was even wearing a coordinating Kate Spade set during the interview, which was at a bright and early 9 a.m. call time, proving she actually takes her own advice. Even though the blazer and skirt set was uncomplicated and straightforward, it was “timeless,” and “really fit [Condor’s] vibe.”

Lana Condor Relies on This Easy Outfit Formula That "Always Works"

Getty Images

Kate Spade isn’t the only retailer that offers Condor’s go-to outfit recipe. Brands such as Reformation, Everlane, and Saylor have all tried their hand at the trend — and dare I say, they’ve done an awful good job at it. From matching skirts sets and comfortable sweatsuits, they’re something for everyone, and these two-pieces are on my must-buy list.

Best Two-Piece Sets


Othe stars such as Lily Collins, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Kate Hudson have also dipped into the look, wearing pastel-colored ‘fits and Parisian-like attire. Each outfit seamlessly coordinates to offer a no-brainer ensemble. And in the words of Condor, they’re “still super chic and cute.”  

If you’re looking for a foolproof style hack that’s great for early mornings and beyond, check out the below two-piece sets to get dressed quickly and efficiently. It’s the best way to piece together a look that’s equal parts fashionable and easy. But no matter which one you go with, take Condor’s advice and “dress to make you feel safe,” “comforted,” and “good about yourself.”

Anaya Silk Two Piece

Reformation

Shop now: $298; thereformation.com

SheIn Women's 6 Pieces Outfits

Amazon

Shop now: $50; amazon.com 

Pearl Embellished Tweed Jacket

Kate Spade

Shop now: $345 with code BLOOM (Originally $478); katespade.com 

A-line Tweed Skirt

Kate Spade

Shop now: $174 with code BLOOM (Originally $248); katespade.com

Saylor Ananda Top and Skirt Set

Revolve

Shop now: $85 (Originally $242); revolve.com

Dress the Population Ashton Sequin Two-Piece Set

Nordstrom

Shop now: $248; nordstrom.com

The Track Oversized Crew

Everlane

Shop now: $35 (Originally $68); everlane.com

The Track Long Sweatshort

Everlane

Shop now:, $15 (Originally $50); everlane.com

All the Ways Emily Ribbed Skirt Set

Revolve

Shop now: $78; revolve.com

SweatyRocks Women's Business Suit

Amazon

Shop now: $51 (Originally $57); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

The No-Frills Wardrobe Staple I Can't Live Without Is Just $8 Apiece at Amazon Right Now
The No-Frills Wardrobe Staple I Can't Live Without Is Just $8 Apiece at Amazon Right Now
Superhero mascara JLO PDW sale
Jennifer Lopez Calls This Volumizing Mascara Her “Most Important” Makeup Product — and It’s 40% Off
Nordstrom Rack President's Day Sale
Nordstrom Rack Just Slashed Prices on Tons of Fashion Brands Ahead of Presidents Day — Starting at $10
Related Articles
LOTD 2/17: Katy Perry
Katy Perry Is on Board With This Controversial Y2K Trend That’s Everywhere Right Now
This Easy-To-Use Blurring Primer Stick Is What Kept Models From Looking Oily On The Runway At NYFW
Shoppers Say This Blurring Primer Stick Minimizes Pores “Like a Dream” and Keeps Skin Shine-Free “All Day”
The No-Frills Wardrobe Staple I Can't Live Without Is Just $8 Apiece at Amazon Right Now
The No-Frills Wardrobe Staple I Can't Live Without Is Just $8 Apiece at Amazon Right Now
Bella Hadid Bucket Hat
Bella Hadid’s Latest Quirky Outfit Included a Chanel Bucket Hat
The Luxe Brand Jennifer Garner Wears on Repeat Put All of Its Cozy Cardigans on Sale â but Not for Long
The Luxe Brand Jennifer Garner Wears on Repeat Put All of Its Cozy Cardigans on Sale — but Not for Long
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Super Convenient Version of the Wide-Leg Jeans Almost Every Celebrity Owns
Julia Fox Red Hair Fashion Week 2023
Julia Fox Debuted Fire-Engine Red Hair and Matching Eyebrows in a Sheer Jersey at Fashion Week
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Yassified a Basic Black Turtleneck With Sequined Zebra Pants
Hereâs How to Get Designer Finds From Oscar de la Renta, Gucci, and More for Up to 76% Off This Weekend
PSA: This Secret Sale Has Designer Finds From Gucci, Prada, and Oscar de la Renta for Up to 76% Off
Penn Badgley and Blake Lively Nina Ricci After Party For Met Ball 2008
Penn Badgley Said Blake Lively Saved Him in His Early Days of Fame
Kate Hudson Michael Kors Fashion Show
Kate Hudson's Leg Stole the Spotlight at the Michael Kors Fashion Show
Kim Shui Fall 2023 fashion show
Kim Shui's Fall 2023 Collection Is About Dressing for the Female Gaze
Lola Tung -Coach Fall 2023 Fashion Show
The Summer I Turned Pretty's Lola Tung Is Ready to Try Coach's Fall 2023 Bag Trick
Haley Lu Richardson - Kate Spade Fall 2023
The White Lotus Star Haley Lu Richardson Says Her Parents Almost Named Her "Green"
Julia Fox Tail outfit
Julia Fox Wore an Actual Tail With Her Latest Underboob-Baring Outfit
PatBO Fall 2023
Here's Why Celebrities Love PatBO's Sexy, Nostalgic Dresses