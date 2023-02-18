Fashion Clothing Dresses and Skirts Lana Condor Relies on This Foolproof, Two-Piece Outfit Formula That’s “Easy to Throw Together” It’s a timeless style hack. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on February 18, 2023 @ 01:30AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images Speaking to Lana Condor at the Kate Spade NYFW 2023 presentation, I realized we had more in common than I thought. Not only is the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” star a former dancer like yours truly, but she is “anti-mornings” — something I strongly relate to. Because of this, she enjoys quick fashion looks that make getting ready in the AM a breeze. Being dedicated to the snooze button myself, I had to ask her what this simple style hack consisted of. The genius answer? Two-piece sets. “I really want something that’s just easy,” said Condor. “A matching set is always so perfect; [it] always works.” She was even wearing a coordinating Kate Spade set during the interview, which was at a bright and early 9 a.m. call time, proving she actually takes her own advice. Even though the blazer and skirt set was uncomplicated and straightforward, it was “timeless,” and “really fit [Condor’s] vibe.” Getty Images Kate Spade isn’t the only retailer that offers Condor’s go-to outfit recipe. Brands such as Reformation, Everlane, and Saylor have all tried their hand at the trend — and dare I say, they’ve done an awful good job at it. From matching skirts sets and comfortable sweatsuits, they’re something for everyone, and these two-pieces are on my must-buy list. Best Two-Piece Sets Anaya Silk Two-Piece Set, $298; thereformation.com Shein Six-Piece Lounge Set, $50; amazon.com Kate Spade Pearl-Embellished Tweed Jacket, $345 with code (Originally $478); katespade.com Kate Spade A-Line Tweed Skirt, $174 with code (Originally $248); katespade.com Saylor Ananda Top and Skirt Set, $85 (Originally $242); revolve.com Dress the Population Ashton Sequin Two-Piece Set, $248; nordstrom Everlane the Track Oversized Crewneck Sweatshirt, $35 (Originally $68); everlane.com Everlane the Track Long Sweatshort, $15 (Originally $50); everlane.com All the Ways Emily Ribbed Skirt Set, $78; revolve.com Sweatyrocks Two-Piece Tweed Blazer and Skirt Set, $51 (Originally $57); amazon.com Othe stars such as Lily Collins, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Kate Hudson have also dipped into the look, wearing pastel-colored ‘fits and Parisian-like attire. Each outfit seamlessly coordinates to offer a no-brainer ensemble. And in the words of Condor, they’re “still super chic and cute.” If you’re looking for a foolproof style hack that’s great for early mornings and beyond, check out the below two-piece sets to get dressed quickly and efficiently. It’s the best way to piece together a look that’s equal parts fashionable and easy. But no matter which one you go with, take Condor’s advice and “dress to make you feel safe,” “comforted,” and “good about yourself.” Reformation Shop now: $298; thereformation.com Amazon Shop now: $50; amazon.com Kate Spade Shop now: $345 with code BLOOM (Originally $478); katespade.com Kate Spade Shop now: $174 with code BLOOM (Originally $248); katespade.com Revolve Shop now: $85 (Originally $242); revolve.com Nordstrom Shop now: $248; nordstrom.com Everlane Shop now: $35 (Originally $68); everlane.com Everlane Shop now:, $15 (Originally $50); everlane.com Revolve Shop now: $78; revolve.com Amazon Shop now: $51 (Originally $57); amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks The No-Frills Wardrobe Staple I Can't Live Without Is Just $8 Apiece at Amazon Right Now Jennifer Lopez Calls This Volumizing Mascara Her “Most Important” Makeup Product — and It’s 40% Off Nordstrom Rack Just Slashed Prices on Tons of Fashion Brands Ahead of Presidents Day — Starting at $10