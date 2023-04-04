I Tried the Revitalizing Body Cream That Sold Out Twice in 72 Hours, and It Healed My Dry, Itchy Skin for Good

Grab it at a discount while it’s still in stock.

By
Published on April 4, 2023 @ 07:00AM

For as long as I can remember, I’ve had dry, itchy skin. I’ve tried dozens of body creams over the years to address this concern — from prescribed, non-scented, to sensitive skin-friendly formulas. More often than not, my hopes to smooth and hydrate my skin would result in even more itchiness and flare-ups, until I tried a body cream that tackles everything from dry to inflamed skin. 

So, when skincare brand L’Amarue sent me its Jumbo Body Cream, I was ready to give it a try. I desperately needed a solution for my skin concerns, especially now that it's spring; I’d like to wear T-shirts and dresses without feeling like I have to hide the flaky, blotchy skin on my arms and legs. Having sold out twice in just 72 hours, the on-sale body cream has a lightweight, non-greasy texture with powerhouse ingredients that have drastically improved my skin. It’s easy to see why it sold out so fast, especially while you can get 20 percent off your purchase with the code SAVE20 at checkout.   

The Body Cream jumbo

L'Amarue

Shop now: $71 with code SAVE20 (Originally $104); shoplamarue.com

Based on my past experiences with body lotions from other brands, I prepared myself for my body’s usual reaction: a rash with tons of painful itching. But none of this happened after applying the body cream — even after using it every day for the past three weeks. My skin already felt softer and looked less cracked within the first week, and my once dry, flaky skin is now thoroughly hydrated and visibly smoother. Best of all: I’m not excessively itching, which means I don’t have to stress over experiencing redness, rashes, and flare-ups. Needless to say, I’m impressed.

The body cream is packed with nourishing shea butter, coconut oil, and hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture for long-lasting hydration and soothe skin. It also has sweet almond oil, an anti-ager that calms irritated skin and smoothens its texture. Plus, the cream contains the brand’s Heart to Heart Complex, which is naturally derived from broccoli and kale to act as an anti-inflammatory, promote collagen growth, and heal and protect skin.

After selling out in just three days, this body cream is getting plenty of attention from shoppers. One person said they “can’t stop touching [their] skin” since they started using this lotion, and described its scent as “light and clean.” Another with eczema saw improvements in one week, sharing that “nothing has worked well for [their] skin except for this cream.” A third mentioned that it’s “soothing” and “eliminates [their] dry skin all day.”

By the way, it also comes in a smaller tube size, so you can keep your skin feeling healthy and hydrated on-the-go. Grab this body cream and more nourishing skincare at L’Amarue with code SAVE20 at checkout — and soon enough, you, too, will be showing off your smooth, hydrated skin.

The Body Cream

Lamarue

Shop now: $32 with code SAVE20 (Originally $40); shoplamarue.com

Related Articles
