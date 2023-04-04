Beauty Skincare Body Care I Tried the Revitalizing Body Cream That Sold Out Twice in 72 Hours, and It Healed My Dry, Itchy Skin for Good Grab it at a discount while it’s still in stock. By Sarah Byron Sarah Byron Sarah Byron is the Partnerships Commerce Writer on the Commerce News & Deals team. Her work includes writing online articles about products, new collection launches, and deals for Dotdash Meredith brands. She's always looking for quality products and sales in fashion, home goods, beauty, and more. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on April 4, 2023 @ 07:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: L'Amarue / InStyle For as long as I can remember, I’ve had dry, itchy skin. I’ve tried dozens of body creams over the years to address this concern — from prescribed, non-scented, to sensitive skin-friendly formulas. More often than not, my hopes to smooth and hydrate my skin would result in even more itchiness and flare-ups, until I tried a body cream that tackles everything from dry to inflamed skin. So, when skincare brand L’Amarue sent me its Jumbo Body Cream, I was ready to give it a try. I desperately needed a solution for my skin concerns, especially now that it's spring; I’d like to wear T-shirts and dresses without feeling like I have to hide the flaky, blotchy skin on my arms and legs. Having sold out twice in just 72 hours, the on-sale body cream has a lightweight, non-greasy texture with powerhouse ingredients that have drastically improved my skin. It’s easy to see why it sold out so fast, especially while you can get 20 percent off your purchase with the code SAVE20 at checkout. L'Amarue Shop now: $71 with code SAVE20 (Originally $104); shoplamarue.com Based on my past experiences with body lotions from other brands, I prepared myself for my body’s usual reaction: a rash with tons of painful itching. But none of this happened after applying the body cream — even after using it every day for the past three weeks. My skin already felt softer and looked less cracked within the first week, and my once dry, flaky skin is now thoroughly hydrated and visibly smoother. Best of all: I’m not excessively itching, which means I don’t have to stress over experiencing redness, rashes, and flare-ups. Needless to say, I’m impressed. The body cream is packed with nourishing shea butter, coconut oil, and hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture for long-lasting hydration and soothe skin. It also has sweet almond oil, an anti-ager that calms irritated skin and smoothens its texture. Plus, the cream contains the brand’s Heart to Heart Complex, which is naturally derived from broccoli and kale to act as an anti-inflammatory, promote collagen growth, and heal and protect skin. After selling out in just three days, this body cream is getting plenty of attention from shoppers. One person said they “can’t stop touching [their] skin” since they started using this lotion, and described its scent as “light and clean.” Another with eczema saw improvements in one week, sharing that “nothing has worked well for [their] skin except for this cream.” A third mentioned that it’s “soothing” and “eliminates [their] dry skin all day.” By the way, it also comes in a smaller tube size, so you can keep your skin feeling healthy and hydrated on-the-go. Grab this body cream and more nourishing skincare at L’Amarue with code SAVE20 at checkout — and soon enough, you, too, will be showing off your smooth, hydrated skin. Lamarue Shop now: $32 with code SAVE20 (Originally $40); shoplamarue.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Tinted Serums Are Everywhere, but This French Option Is Like “Wearing a Real-Life Filter,” Shoppers Say Shoppers Are Going Braless Thanks to Amazon's Best-Selling Camisole That Provides "Just Enough Support" Shoppers With Eczema and Dry Patches Say This Soothing $10 Body Wash Takes Their Skin From “Scaly to Smooth”