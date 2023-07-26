The Jennifer Garner-Worn Pajama Brand Shoppers Call the "Most Comfortable" Ever Is Having Its Biggest Sale of the Year

Save up to 50 percent on 350+ cute and comfy PJs.

By Megan Schaltegger
Published on July 26, 2023 @ 06:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

This Jennifer Garner-Worn Pajama Brand Is Having a Huge Sale on 350+ Cute and Comfy Styles â Up to 50% Off
Photo:

Getty Images/ Lake Pajamas

There’s no greater joy in life than retreating to the comforts of home after a long, exhausting day and climbing into a pair of your favorite cozy pajamas. Considering the fact that Jennifer Garner does the same — while documenting it on social media — we’d venture to guess the actress agrees.

Garner’s  cozy, Lake Pajamas Poplin Piped Pants Set in scarlet that she shared to her Instagram stories, along with the sleepwear brand’s cotton InStyle-approved set, are currently included in its massive summer sale, happening now until  July 28 . While Lake rarely discounts its collection, the PJ brand is currently offering 50 percent off more than 350 styles

The sale ranges from short sets and classic button-downs to nightgowns, robes, and full pajama bundles. We scoured the site to find the best deals and these are our 13 favorites to shop. 

Best Lake Summer Sale Deals

Bell Robe

Lake Bell Robe in Rainbow Stripe

Lake

Among the slew of sales available on Lake’s site right now is this shopper-loved Bell Robe in Rainbow Stripe. The 100 percent cotton poplin style with a midi length, wide sleeves, and sewn-in belt is “crisp, light, and comfortable,” according to one shopper. Another reviewer said it is “the prettiest robe ever” and “super stylish” for around the house or as a pool or beach cover-up. 

Pima Ruffle Shorts Set

Lake Pima Ruffle Shorts Set in Lilac Gingham

Lake

We’ve also got our eyes on this Lake Pima Ruffle Shorts Set. One shopper said the lightweight material is “soft yet still substantial” and makes for “the most comfortable PJs” ever. While the set comes in six different colors and prints, they are all made with the Peruvian Pima cotton that’s both cozy and cooling. Another customer shared that it’s “so very flattering on,” while a third shopper said that they “want a set in every color.” 

Pima Midi Tank Gown

Lake Pima Midi Tank Gown in Atlantic

Lake

This Midi Tank Gown is so easy to toss on for chores around the house, quick errands, or sleep, of course. Plus, we’re obsessed with the micro-stripes and contrasting trim. One shopper said it’s the “best nightgown ever,” and another added that the brand’s beloved Pima cotton is the softest ever “for the price.”

Pima Short-Long Weekend Set

LAKE Pima Short-Long Weekend Set in Blue Heart

Lake

I’m a sucker for a bold print, and an even bigger fan of a bold print with a matching set as its canvas. This Pima Short-Long Weekend Set delivers. The fitted short-sleeve crewneck top comes with high-waisted, straight-edge hem pants. And while there are six styles in total, the Elizabeth Floral and Blue Heart iterations are calling my name. One review called the PJs “unbelievably comfortable,” and another said they are “obsessed” thanks to its perfect fit. 

Not only are styles selling out quickly (a few of our faves included), but the Lake sale ends on July 28, which means you only have days left to shop. Keep scrolling for more of our top picks.

Pima Retro Shorts Set

Lake Pima Retro Shorts Set in Lapis

Lake

Pima Short-Long Set

LAKE Pima Short-Long Set in Celadon

Lake

Pointelle Pajama Shorts Set

Lake Pointelle Pajama Shorts Set in Grass

Lake

Pima Robe

Lake Pima Robe in Lily

Lake

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Lined Dresses and Tops
Um, Amazon Secretly Has So Many Cute Linen Dresses and Tops for Less Than $50
$6 Amazon Bra Alternative
Amazon Shoppers Who “Cannot Stand Wearing Bras” Are Turning to This $6 Style Hack Instead
Aveda Hand Relief
I've Been Getting Compliments on My Baby-Soft Hands for a Decade Thanks to This $11 Product
Related Articles
Neutrogena Collagen Serum
70-Year-Old Shoppers Swear by This $21 Firming Serum From a Brand Jennifer Garner and Priyanka Chopra Use
Drop Waist Dress
If You Try One Summer Trend, Make It This Universally Flattering Style That Gets Me Tons of Compliments
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez’s Sexy Lingerie Birthday Look Included the Shoe Trend Amal Clooney and Jennifer Aniston Wear
Woman in Lingerie
I’m Restocking on These On-Sale Bras and Undies From Brands Brie Larson and Jennifer Aniston Wear
Amazon Body Suit
The Stretchy Ribbed Bodysuits Shoppers Say “Fit Like a Glove” Are on Sale for $12 Apiece
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Calls This Her “Secret Weapon” to Achieving Silky and Voluminous Hair Without a Blow Dryer
Jennifer Lopez Has Been Spotted in These Supermodel-Worn Flip Flops, and Theyâre on Sale for $12
Jennifer Lopez's Default Summer Shoe Is From a Supermodel-Loved Brand I Wear Every Single Day
Kate Somerville Anti-Aging Moisturizer Deal
Shoppers in Their 60s Say This 50%-Off Moisturizer “Turns Back the Clock” on Aging Skin
Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony 2018
'13 Going On 30' Alums Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer Reunited For a Selfie
Amazon Tank Top
34DDD-Cup Shoppers "Don’t Need to Wear a Bra" With These Supportive Tank Tops That Are $5 Apiece
Pink Amazon Dress
This Flirty Mini Dress Combines So Many Summer 2023 Trends — and It’s on Sale for $40
Maidenform Bra Sale
Amazon Shoppers Say This Supportive Bra Makes Them “Feel Young and Sexy,” and It’s 58% Off
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie's Barbie Look Featured the Easygoing Summer Shoe Kate Middleton's Worn for Years
Mgemi Exclusive Sale
I’m No Longer Gatekeeping This Comfy Italian Shoe Brand, and It’s on Sale Exclusively for InStyle Readers
Adding These Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Dresses To My Cart
I’m a Former Fashion Designer, and These Are the 8 Dresses I'm Shopping From Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale
jennifer Lopez is seen on July 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jennifer Lopez Just Paired a Billowy, Summer-Ready Jumpsuit With Ankle-Breaking Platform Heels