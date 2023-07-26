The Jennifer Garner-Worn Pajama Brand Shoppers Call the "Most Comfortable" Ever Is Having Its Biggest Sale of the Year

There’s no greater joy in life than retreating to the comforts of home after a long, exhausting day and climbing into a pair of your favorite cozy pajamas. Considering the fact that Jennifer Garner does the same — while documenting it on social media — we’d venture to guess the actress agrees.

Garner’s cozy, Lake Pajamas Poplin Piped Pants Set in scarlet that she shared to her Instagram stories, along with the sleepwear brand’s cotton InStyle-approved set, are currently included in its massive summer sale, happening now until July 28 . While Lake rarely discounts its collection, the PJ brand is currently offering 50 percent off more than 350 styles.

The sale ranges from short sets and classic button-downs to nightgowns, robes, and full pajama bundles. We scoured the site to find the best deals and these are our 13 favorites to shop.

Best Lake Summer Sale Deals

Bell Robe

Lake

Among the slew of sales available on Lake’s site right now is this shopper-loved Bell Robe in Rainbow Stripe. The 100 percent cotton poplin style with a midi length, wide sleeves, and sewn-in belt is “crisp, light, and comfortable,” according to one shopper. Another reviewer said it is “the prettiest robe ever” and “super stylish” for around the house or as a pool or beach cover-up.

Pima Ruffle Shorts Set

Lake

We’ve also got our eyes on this Lake Pima Ruffle Shorts Set. One shopper said the lightweight material is “soft yet still substantial” and makes for “the most comfortable PJs” ever. While the set comes in six different colors and prints, they are all made with the Peruvian Pima cotton that’s both cozy and cooling. Another customer shared that it’s “so very flattering on,” while a third shopper said that they “want a set in every color.”

Pima Midi Tank Gown

Lake

This Midi Tank Gown is so easy to toss on for chores around the house, quick errands, or sleep, of course. Plus, we’re obsessed with the micro-stripes and contrasting trim. One shopper said it’s the “best nightgown ever,” and another added that the brand’s beloved Pima cotton is the softest ever “for the price.”

Pima Short-Long Weekend Set

Lake

I’m a sucker for a bold print, and an even bigger fan of a bold print with a matching set as its canvas. This Pima Short-Long Weekend Set delivers. The fitted short-sleeve crewneck top comes with high-waisted, straight-edge hem pants. And while there are six styles in total, the Elizabeth Floral and Blue Heart iterations are calling my name. One review called the PJs “unbelievably comfortable,” and another said they are “obsessed” thanks to its perfect fit.

Not only are styles selling out quickly (a few of our faves included), but the Lake sale ends on July 28, which means you only have days left to shop. Keep scrolling for more of our top picks.

Pima Retro Shorts Set

Lake

Pima Short-Long Set

Lake

Pointelle Pajama Shorts Set

Lake

Pima Robe