Lady Gaga Wished Tony Bennett a Happy Birthday With the Sweetest Post

Today, the United States Senate passed a resolution declaring Aug. 3 as Tony Bennett Day. The date is significant, marking the late singer's birthday (he would have turned 97 today), and his biggest fan and supporter, Lady Gaga, commemorated the occasion with a heartfelt post on Instagram. Late last month, after news of Bennett's passing, Gaga announced that she would ber reviving her jazz residency, Lady Gaga: Jazz & Piano, at the Park MGM in Las Vegas, starting Aug. 31.

But before she hits the stage to sing the songs that she and Bennett collaborated on, she reminded her followers that she'll be celebrating her friend more than on days like his birthday. In the quintessentially New York snapshots, Gaga posed alongside a food cart and wore all black, including a beret and a long, dramatic dress in a breezy eyelet-style material.

Instagram/LadyGaga

"Happy Birthday Tony. August 3rd is Tony Bennett Day. A day for smiling. But I’ll be celebrating you a lot more than once a year," she wrote alongside the images. "I’ll celebrate you every time I’m on stage singing jazz music, every time I’m with your family, every time I walk down the streets of New York I’ll look around and remember all you did for this city and the whole world. 😘"

After Bennett's passing, Gaga posted a tribute to the singer on Instagram, reminding listeners and fans that their friendship went beyond working together, calling their partnership a kind of "magical power."

“I will miss my friend forever,” she wrote. “I will miss singing with him, recording with him, talking with him, being on stage together. With Tony, I got to live my life in a time warp. Tony & I had this magical power. We transported ourselves to another era, modernized the music together, & gave it all new life as a singing duo. But it wasn't an act. Our relationship was very real.”

Gaga and Bennett's collaboration spanned two albums: Cheek to Cheek and Love for Sale.

