Lady Gaga Stunned at the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet in a Sheer Versace Gown

If one thing’s for certain, we can always count on Lady Gaga to do the absolute most when stepping out for any and all awards shows. From meat-themed dresses (a true cultural reset) to gowns with the deepest plunge, the singer consistently sports the most memorable looks on the carpet — and her appearance at the 2023 Academy Awards was no different.

Though rumors swirled that she wouldn't be able to attend, she arrived on the carpet wearing a sheer, drop-waist gown from Versace that had exposed boning and a sweeping black skirt. She added red lipstick to the look and a sleek, simple French braid. The gown had long sleeves and Versace's signature Medusa medallion at the waist, which matched the huge, shimmering choker that added major sparkle to her ensemble.



Lady Gaga’s presence at this year’s red carpet (where she’ll later be in the running for Best Original Song with Top Gun: Maverick’s “Hold My Hand” nominated during the ceremony) is not to be taken lightly, as it comes only a year after she opted to skip the Oscars carpet altogether in favor of another party.

After getting infamously snubbed out of a nomination for her work as Patrizia Regazzi in House of Gucci last year, the multi-hyphenate decided to make a statement by attending Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party before attending Hollywood’s biggest night, where she served as a presenter.

During the pre-show event, Gaga donned a stunning cream gown that featured a strapless neckline and the most voluminous tulle bust paired with a trio of Tiffany & Co. jewelry pieces worn on her neck, ears, and wrist.