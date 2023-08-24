Lady Gaga Channeled Old Hollywood For Her Latest Las Vegas Era

In just a few days, Lady Gaga will be back in Las Vegas for another round of her jazz and piano residency — and she's giving her Little Monsters a peek into the prep before the show's debut. In a series of Instagram photos, Gaga showed the "before," "during," and "after" of her rehearsals, all while giving a peek at a new, polished, and prim look that has vintage Vegas vibes and Old Hollywood glam. A trio of posts showed her with her hair pulled into a polished updo, and accessories like thick cat-eye shades and a customized tote finished the look. To really give off an Old Hollywood mood, she swiped on bright red lipstick and kept her lashes large and bold while her eyeshadow, although smoky, was more subdued.

"Before rehearsal ….. 😎" she captioned the first photo.

She followed it up with one captioned with, "During rehearsal🖤🖤🖤💄💄💄🎺" that showed her with her band and offering up more angles of her off-the-shoulder dress.



The last one came with a sweet thank you to her fans, who have presumably already sold out the new dates, which run from Aug. 31 to Oct. 5 at Dolby Live at Park MGM. "After rehearsal….🥹💋 I love you in advance to everyone who bought a ticket to our show," she wrote.



There were also posts to her Story to give even more insight into what's going on behind the scenes as she preps. "I’m so excited to go back to Vegas!!!!” she wrote in one post.

Instagram/LadyGaga

Gaga teased the show last month, telling fans that it would include "stripped-down versions of her hits" and selections from "The Great American song book."

