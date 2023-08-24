Lady Gaga Channeled Old Hollywood For Her Latest Las Vegas Era

She's prepping for her new residency, and her new vibe is immaculate.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 24, 2023 @ 11:57AM
Lady Gaga
Photo:

Instagram/LadyGaga

In just a few days, Lady Gaga will be back in Las Vegas for another round of her jazz and piano residency — and she's giving her Little Monsters a peek into the prep before the show's debut. In a series of Instagram photos, Gaga showed the "before," "during," and "after" of her rehearsals, all while giving a peek at a new, polished, and prim look that has vintage Vegas vibes and Old Hollywood glam. A trio of posts showed her with her hair pulled into a polished updo, and accessories like thick cat-eye shades and a customized tote finished the look. To really give off an Old Hollywood mood, she swiped on bright red lipstick and kept her lashes large and bold while her eyeshadow, although smoky, was more subdued.

"Before rehearsal ….. 😎" she captioned the first photo.

She followed it up with one captioned with, "During rehearsal🖤🖤🖤💄💄💄🎺" that showed her with her band and offering up more angles of her off-the-shoulder dress.

The last one came with a sweet thank you to her fans, who have presumably already sold out the new dates, which run from Aug. 31 to Oct. 5 at Dolby Live at Park MGM. "After rehearsal….🥹💋 I love you in advance to everyone who bought a ticket to our show," she wrote.

There were also posts to her Story to give even more insight into what's going on behind the scenes as she preps. "I’m so excited to go back to Vegas!!!!” she wrote in one post.

Lady Gaga IG

Instagram/LadyGaga

Gaga teased the show last month, telling fans that it would include "stripped-down versions of her hits" and selections from "The Great American song book."

Related Articles
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Paired Her Plunging Swimsuit With Towering Patent Leather Platform Heels
Jennifer Lopez Blonde Highlights
Jennifer Lopez Just Made Car Selfies Cool Again While Debuting New Blonde Highlights
Chrissy Teigen John Legend
Chrissy Teigen Wore a Sheer Lacy Top for a Date Night at a Drake Concert
Dua Lipa fringe dress IG
Dua Lipa's Fashion Muppet Dress Is an Instant Party
Zendaya at the 2023 SAG Awards
Zendaya’s Latest Iteration of the Bouncy Bob Proves a Few Small Tweaks Can Make a Huge Difference
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck The Flash Los Angeles premiere
Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Her Wedding Anniversary With a New Song Dedicated to Ben Affleck
Kendall Jenner wearing a red skirt suit surrounded by horses
Kendall Jenner's Latest Stella McCartney Campaign Is Horse-Girl Fashion at Its Finest
Gwyneth Paltrow 2019 Met Gala
Gwyneth Paltrow's OOTD Roundup Included the Most Unexpected Shoe Choice
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Thong Bikini While Hanging Out in the Kitchen
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner's Latest Outfit Is Surprisingly Wearable
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie's Head-to-Toe Beige Outfit Is the Sartorial Palette Cleanser We Need
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Wore a Sheer Dress Over Sheer Lace Lingerie
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez Gave a Sweet Sartorial Nod to Ben Affleck While Posing Topless in the Bathtub
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Elevated Her Tiny Track Shorts With a Pair of Heels
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott 2023 'Vanity Fair' Oscar After-Party
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's Engagementmoon Included the Eiffel Tower and Parisian-Chic Outfits
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Said "No One" Would Dress Her for Her First Red Carpet in 1996