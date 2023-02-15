Lady Gaga Shared a Look at Her Take on Harley Quinn

Leave it to Lady Gaga to celebrate Valentine's Day in an, ahem, unique way. Roses are red, yes, and violets are blue, but Harley Quinn's out there to make sure everyone gets their due. To commemorate Quinn's one-of-a-kind brand of love, Gaga shared a peek at Joker: Folie à Deux, the highly anticipated sequel to the award-winning Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix. While audiences have gotten accustomed to seeing Margot Robbie's high-camp take on the beloved character, Gaga is set to give her spin on Dr. Harleen Quinzel in the new film.

People reports that the character was "first created for the acclaimed 1992 Saturday morning cartoon Batman: The Animated Series" and eventually moved to film and comics. Gaga announced that she'd be in the sequel back in June 2022. Folie à Deux is set to hit theaters on Oct. 4, 2024.

Robbie has nothing but well wishes for Gaga as she takes on Quinn.



"It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning, all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor," Robbie told MTV back in October 2022. "It's such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters who other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think she'll do something incredible with it."

While Gaga may be busy filming, she's up for an Oscar at this year's ceremony for the Best Original Song award with her track "Hold My Hand" from the movie Top Gun: Maverick. Gaga hasn't confirmed her attendance yet, but knowing how many viral moments she's had at the show in the past — ahem, Bradley Cooper — fans are waiting with bated breath for Mother Monster to grace the red carpet and stage when the show airs March 12.