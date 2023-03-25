The First On-Set Photos of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn Are Here

October 2024 cannot come soon enough. That's of course when Lady Gaga will make her theatrical debut as the villainous Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel — but thankfully, until then, we have a first look at the singer-slash-actress dressed in character on the set of the upcoming film to hold us over.



On Saturday morning, the pop star was photographed in costume while shooting a scene outside of City Hall in New York City. In the snapshot, Gaga is being escorted by police officers down the steps of the courthouse, wearing a bright red blazer with ruffled cuffs over a black-and-white checkered corseted top and a black leather miniskirt with zippers on each side. She accessorized with sheer diamond-patterned stockings, a black handbag, and matching patent leather heeled boots.

Getty

For her glam, Gaga encapsulated Quinn's flair for the dramatic with a smudged crimson lip and black eye makeup that extended past her brows and below her lash line. But rather than the DC Comics character's signature dip-dyed pigtails, Gaga wore her blonde hair down, straight, and slicked back.

Just last month, Gaga shared an official sneak peek at herself as Dr. Harleen Quinzel from the neck up on Instagram. In an image captioned "Folie à Deux," (which loosely translates to "madness shared by two"), Gaga is seen passionately embracing Joaquin Phoenix, who will be reprising his Oscar-winning role as Arthur Fleck, aka Joker.