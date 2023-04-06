Lady Gaga Posted a Selfie As Harley Quinn As 'Joker: Folie à Deux' Wraps Filming

Merci beaucoup, Gaga.

Lady Gaga 2019 Oscars
When Lady Gaga takes on a movie role, she's been known to put her all into the character (Father, Son, and House of Gucci, anyone?). Most recently, the actress and singer joined another one of the industry's most famed method actors, Joaquin Phoenix, for Todd Phillips's highly anticipated Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux.

Photos of Gaga playing DC Comics favorite Harley Quinn have been circulating the internet for several weeks, and now the performer is giving fans a closeup look at her version of Quinn with an in-character Instagram selfie. In the snap, which also marks the end of the project's filming process, Gaga's hair is styled in a blunt blonde bob with straight-across bangs, and her red lipstick is smeared around her mouth while her heavy eyeliner and clown-like details are smudged.

"That’s a wrap ❤️‍🔥 🎬🃏 X, Harleen," Gaga captioned the post, referring to the 2020 graphic novel titled Harleen that follows Harley's origin story. The movie's director Phillips shared the same photo to his Instagram account as well and also included a shot of Phoenix in the Joker's signature makeup.

"That’s a wrap," he wrote. "Thanks to these two (+ the entire cast) and the BEST crew that the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom. Gonna crawl into a cave now (edit room) and put it all together."

Lady Gaga Filming 'Joker' Sequel

Getty Images

Earlier this week, Gaga and Phoenix were spotted filming a scene on a steep staircase in New York City. Gaga's gothic costume consisted of a black-and-white checkered corset top styled with a black miniskirt, ripped argyle-patterned stockings, a matching overcoat, and sneakers.

Of course, Margot Robbie has famously played the character in several DC Comics films, including The Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey. Although she isn't reprising the role for this particular movie, the actress recently told Entertainment Tonight that she's "excited" to see Lady Gaga's interpretation.

"I think she's going to do an amazing job. I'm so excited, it's all I could've ever hoped for Harley was that she would become one of those characters, kinda like Batman or Hamlet, that's gets handed from actor to actor, everyone gets a go at playing them," she said. "So, I think it's just credit to her as a character that people want to see her in multiple iterations. I'm excited."

