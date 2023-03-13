Lady Gaga Rushed to Help a Fallen Photographer on the Oscars Red Carpet

Just one of the million reasons to love Lady Gaga. She is the true definition of a class act, and her presence at the 2023 Oscars proves just that. She arrived on the carpet in a sheer, drop-waist gown from Versace with exposed boning and a sweeping black skirt before changing into a stripped-down jeans and T-shirt look for a raw performance on stage. But amidst all the Hollywood glam, the moment that captured the world’s attention is her ability to always be kind.

Sunday night, a viral video captured Gaga walking the Champagne carpet at the Oscars and passing photographers along the way, while off-screen, a thud and a reacting crowd could be heard. The camera panned over to show a photographer who had tripped, and Gaga stopped in her tracks before leaping into action to help the man, who appeared to have recovered from the fall. "Are you okay?" she can be heard asking in the video clip.

Celebrity gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi commented on People's Instagram post, “She didn’t even hesitate! 👏👏👏👏,” followed by another fan praising the pop star, “Acts of kindness come naturally to her, she’s a Queen 🔥.” A third added to the generosity, “Gaga rescues the Oscars. And the attendees 👏😍.”

Getty Images

The Oscar winner, who was nominated again at the 2023 Oscars for her Top Gun: Maverick anthem “Hold My Hand,” gave an emotional performance in a dramatic wardrobe transformation. She took the stage in a black T-shirt, ripped dark-wash jeans, and black canvas Converse. Sporting a sleek french braid, the pop star seemingly appeared makeup free and ditched her red lip and heavy glam from the white carpet.

While introducing her stripped-down version of "Hold My Hand," Gaga shared, “It’s deeply personal for me. We all need each other. We need a lot of love to walk through this life. We need heroes sometimes. There’s heroes all around us ... You might find that you can be your own hero, even if you feel broken inside.”