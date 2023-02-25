Lady Gaga Is Being Sued by Woman Arrested in Connection to Her Dognapping for $500,000

Two years after Lady Gaga's French bulldogs were stolen during a violent dognapping that sent her dog walker to the hospital, a very unexpected twist of events has transpired: Gaga is now being sued by a woman arrested in connection to the crime for the $500,000 reward money.



As reported by BuzzFeed News, Jennifer McBride — who returned the singer's beloved pups, Koji and Gustav, before the LAPD discovered that she was involved in the heist — has filed a lawsuit against the Grammy-winner for the money she was promised in return for the dogs. In legal documents, McBride claimed that Gaga "defrauded" her “by making a promise without intent to perform." McBride went on to allege that she has suffered "compensatory damages, pain and suffering, mental anguish, and loss of enjoyment of life as a result of not receiving the $500,000," according to the outlet.



In 2021, McBride was arrested for accessory to attempted murder (Gaga's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot four time in the chest during the dognapping), and pled no contest to one count of receiving stolen property, in which she was sentenced to two years of probation. Meanwhile, the man who shot Fischer, James Howard Jackson, was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

Gaga previously offered $500,000 to anyone who returned Koji and Gustav to her with "no questions asked," but per TMZ, McBride wants that amount tripled to $1.5 million for posting the alleged misleading statement.