Lady Gaga Just Wore a Surprisingly Comfortable Shoe That’s Been a Supermodel Staple for Years

For years, boundary-pushing celebrity fashion was a one-woman-show starring Lady Gaga. The singer and actress walked (or rather, teetered) in 12-inch claw boots so that Harry Styles could run in his nipple-baring sequin jumpsuit — and for that, she has my undying gratitude. While award show season always offers the chance for Gaga to debut bolder styles, she pulled an even more shocking move by wearing a pair of the sensible, comfortable sneakers to perform at the 2023 Academy Awards.

While the Converse All Star sneakers are casual by red carpet standards, they certainly don’t lack classic style or approval from the fashion community. In fact, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Kaia Gerber wear the $65 hightop so often, it’s practically part of the supermodel uniform — and with good reason. Once the choice of rock stars like Kurt Cobain and The Ramones, the star logo still carries an instantly recognizable edge factor, and the simple silhouette lends ease to any outfit. Plus, the style is actually quite supportive, thanks to the chunky, impact-absorbing rubber sole.

Best of all, shoppers say that the timeless shoe is still as easy on your feet as ever. “[This is] the only shoe you’ll ever need,” wrote one Nordstrom reviewer who’s been a fan since the ‘90s. “I put thousands of miles on every pair,” they added. Another wearer called the sneakers “super comfy,” even after standing in them for “eight hours straight.” A third dubbed the shoe a “classic” that can be worn with any outfit. “[They’re] such a good staple to have in your closet,” they concluded.

A-listers like Emily Ratajkowski and Olivia Wilde pair their chucks with everything from $3,500 bags to maxi dresses, but they look just as good with Gaga’s super-simple t-shirt and jeans. Shop a pair of these comfortable and versatile sneakers for yourself from Nordstrom for $65.

