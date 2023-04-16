Dermatologists Give This Brightening Serum the Green Light, and Shoppers Over 65 Use It to Smooth Skin

When over 90,000 dermatologists recommend a single skincare brand, it’s bound to be for good reason. Such is the case with La Roche-Posay, a French brand that’s been churning out skincare solutions since 1975, and still remains impressively popular decades later. In fact, it was the “fastest growing skincare brand” of 2022, according to data from Neilsen — a testament to its hardworking products and timelessness.

Among its most well-known products is the Pure Vitamin C Face Serum, which brightens hyperpigmentation, fades fine lines, and plumps skin both instantly and over time. You can shop the dermatologist-approved, anti-aging solution for $38 at Amazon, where it boasts nearly 7,000 five-star ratings. Formulated with pure vitamin C at a potent concentration of 10, it acts fast to visibly improve the skin’s overall tone and texture for a luminous, youthful-looking complexion. The serum is an excellent anti-ager for all skin types, including sensitive and oily.

As board-certified dermatologist Dr. Elaine Kung previously told InStyle, La Roche-Posay’s serum contains “ascorbic acid,” a potent form of the vitamin. In addition to a skin brightener, vitamin C is also a powerful antioxidant. Ergo, it can mitigate accelerated skin aging by thwarting free-radicals in the environment. Dr. Kung also pointed to the formula’s “other ingredients like adenosine and peptides that are helpful for skin brightening and anti-aging.” Together, they “promote collagen production and prevention of wrinkles.”

La Roche Posay’s serum contains a blend of additional youth-promoting ingredients that further bolster the effects of ascorbic acid and adenosine. Namely, hyaluronic acid (HA), a molecule that floods skin with hydration, thereby plumping fine lines and lessening their appearance almost instantly. Moreover, HA “can help to reduce wrinkles and fine lines by creating a barrier that retains water in the skin," dermatologist Dr. Lian Mack shared with InStyle in an earlier interview.

Furthermore, the formula contains salicylic acid, a beta hydroxy acid and dermatologist go-to for mitigating excess oil production. In quelling pore-clogging debris, the ingredient can lessen the appearance of large, overactive pores. As cosmetic chemist Dr. Shuting Hu previously told InStyle, "the acid part of the molecule can break down and loosen the desmosome (the proteins that hold cells together) making it easier for the product to exfoliate and cleanse any impurities that are clogging the pores.” Though salicylic acid is often recommended for oily, acne-prone skin, the formula’s inclusion of neurosensine dipeptide — an excellent skin-soother and a signature for the brand — mitigates sensitivity risk.

One Amazon shopper in their 50s says they, along with their middle-age partner, use La Roche-Posay’s vitamin C: “This serum reduces wrinkles and fine lines over time,” they conclude, adding, “It's very gentle on the skin, and does not cause any irritation.” Another 52-year-old shopper says the serum made their previously dull skin “brighter” and their brown spots appear lighter. A final 65+ reviewer from the brand’s site, says they’re “so, so satisfied” with the product in light of their fresher-looking, “smooth” skin, and “faded…discoloration.”

If you’re interested in trying a vitamin C serum that’s not only recommended by droves of dermatologists, but also beloved by shoppers with mature skin, shop La Roche-Posay’s Pure Vitamin C Face Serum for $38 at Amazon.