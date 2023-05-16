I've Been Using This Skin-Repairing Moisturizer Every Day for 2 Years, and Now I Can Go Foundation-Free

I’ve always had problematic skin. My complexion is oily and acne-prone, so my teenage zit phase wasn’t so much a phase; I still get hormonal pimples (thanks, PCOS), my pores are large and in charge, and my skin texture is a bit bumpy from acne scarring. As you can imagine, my skincare routine has seen quite the variety of products in an attempt to not only clear up my complexion, but to also reduce general redness and plump up sunken areas — and this classic skin-repairing moisturizer has done all that and more.

I started using La Roche Posay’s Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer with SPF 30 back in 2021, when I finally decided I’d be serious about applying SPF to my face every day. I was desperate for something that wouldn’t feel like sunscreen but could double as a morning moisturizer; to my pleasant surprise, the La Roche Posay moisturizer I bought on a whim became so much more than just SPF protection. It’s formulated with nothing but good-for-your-skin ingredients, like the brand’s thermal spring water which features soothing, anti-inflammatory minerals; niacinamide, a multi-tasker that tackles skin tone, texture, hyperpigmentation, and redness; and ceramides, which are lipids found on our outermost skin layer that help seal in moisture and protect your barrier.

Right now, you can snag 15 percent off La Roche Posay products with the code STOCKUP at checkout.

After two years of applying the moisturizer every single day, it’s done wonders for my complexion. My skin is generally brighter, my redness has ceased, my hyperpigmentation has faded, and my scarring doesn’t look as prominent as it once did. While I used to rely on foundation and skin tints to cover up my insecurities every time I stepped out the door, I’ve actually stopped using high coverage products. I still experience some blemishes and redness, but most days my skin is calm, cool, and collected, and I’m confident enough to leave the house baring my natural skin.

Other than its amazing results, I also love that I actually look forward to slathering the Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer on my face. It’s lightweight, absorbs well, and leaves me with a little bit of a glow; it’s definitely not like other SPF products that leave a cast or take forever to rub in. I’m able to use the recommended amount of product — which is about a quarter to a full teaspoon for full SPF protection — without feeling like it’s too much. La Roche Posay also makes a non-SPF version if you prefer to use different sun protection products, as well as a mattifying option for combination and oily skin types (that’s next on my list to try this summer).

The La Roche Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer with SPF 30 is without a doubt one of the best products I’ve added to my routine; if you’re looking for similar results, give it a shot while it’s 15 percent off for a limited time.

