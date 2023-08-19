A 50-Year-Old Said This Now-$13 Face Wash Made Their "Dry and Sensitive Skin" Look “So Good"

But hurry, it’s only on sale for the next 30 hours.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

Published on August 19, 2023 @ 07:00PM

Face washes seem interchangeable until you try one that transforms your skin. You can search high and low, but more than 21,000 shoppers across the web will tell you that the holy grail of all cleansers is La Roche-Posay’s Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Facial Cleanser. And right now, it’s quietly on sale on the French brand’s website for roughly 24 more hours with the code RESTOCK

La Roche-Posay’s formulas are loved by shoppers thanks to their gentle formulas. Bethenny Frankel even said it’s the only face wash she buys for her daughter’s sensitive skin. What goes into a face wash with fanfare that rivals that of serums and moisturizers? 

It starts with thermal water sourced from the French town the brand is named after. According to the brand, thermal water is soothing and mineral- and antioxidant-rich. Then there are ceramides, a super restorative, skin-healing lipid. It’s a universally tolerated ingredient with dozens of benefits that include healing the skin barrier, locking in moisture, soothing irritation and inflammation (including in conditions like psoriasis and eczema), and improving softness. Lastly, there is vitamin B3, aka niacinamide. It reduces redness, hyperpigmentation, and boosts your skin’s production of ceramides. 

La Roche-Posay TOLERIANE HYDRATING GENTLE FACIAL CLEANSER

La Roche-Posay

Washing your face with La Roche-Posay’s Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Facial Cleanser isn’t just about removing dirt and grime, it’s also about nourishing, moisturizing, and soothing your skin. “The Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Face Cleanser leaves my skin feeling refreshed and clean without any tightness or dryness,” an Amazon reviewer wrote. Since using it, the same customer noted they’ve seen “a noticeable improvement in [their] skin’s overall appearance and texture.”. 

Another shopper lamented the way their skin “has been very dry and sensitive since hitting [their] 50s,” but La Roche-Posay’s face wash has been a savior. “Since I started using this my skin is so much better. My skin looks so good that I can't believe it's me in the mirror,” they concluded. 

While that’s all high praise for a face cleanser, dozens of shoppers say it really is a “game changer.” Head to La Roche-Posay to shop the Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Facial Cleanser on sale with the code RESTOCK. If you miss out on the sale, you can also shop it at Amazon.

Hi Kaitlin! I hope all is well. My name is Amanda Lauro, Designer for InStyle. I reached out to Sophia Heald regarding an
