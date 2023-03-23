The $22 Repairing Moisturizer That Leaves Shoppers’ Skin “Soft and Plump” Is Spiking in Sales on Amazon

Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
Published on March 23, 2023

When I want to get an idea of what might be trending, I look towards runways for fashion clues and TikTok for beauty. But when I want to know what is, without a question, on the rise, I look towards Amazon’s Movers and Shakers list, where the retailer gives insights into what shoppers are buying more of in real-time. The rankings are updated every 24 hours with new products and statistics, there’s been one particular moisturizer from a Sarah Jessica Parker-used brand on the rise in sales recently.

La Roche-Posay’s Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer is up 95 percent in sales this week, which, to be frank, is kind of shocking given that it already boasts more than 20,300 perfect five-star ratings. While it’s clearly a customer favorite, the daily moisturizer is also a celebrity staple; Stranger Things actress Natalia Dyer said that she goes back to the “very gentle” formula “whenever [her] skin is freaking out.” 

The lightweight Toleriane Double Repair moisturizer is formulated with prebiotic thermal water as well as ceramide-3 which helps the skin retain moisture, per the brand. It also includes niacinamide to help with redness and texture, and glycerin, a humectant that locks in hydration. To put it simply, the moisturizer will keep your skin barrier happy — without clogging your pores.

Among the many reasons to love this moisturizer, shoppers rave about its hydrating, plumping, and repairing qualities. “My skin is plump and moisturized and my skin tone is so even,” wrote one shopper. Another customer with “​​sensitive, red, combination skin” even raved that it “saved” their skin barrier. “[It] healed my damaged red skin like nothing I’ve ever used before,” they wrote. And one person who was dealing with a retinoid-induced burn said that after one day of using the La Roche-Posay moisturizer, their skin was immediately softer, and after three days, even their hyperpigmentation disappeared.

Whether your skin’s barrier could use a little love or you just need an extra dose of hydration, grab this shopper-favorite moisturizer at Amazon for $22.

