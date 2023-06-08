This French Serum From a Sarah Jessica Parker-Used Brand Makes Skin “Soft and Smooth,” Per Shoppers

Dermatologists give it a thumbs up.

Published on June 8, 2023

La Roche-Posay Pure Vitamin C Face Serum with Salicylic Acid
Shopping for vitamin C serums is a bit like dating: While there are shiny, sleek options abound — many seemingly perfect from afar — most fall short of expectations once you bring them home. Worse yet, they can be irritating, smelly, and prone to degrading, i.e. oxidizing, in light of the ingredient’s notoriously unstable nature. 

Fret not: Well-rounded, reliable vitamin C options do exist — options that would satisfy even the pickiest skincare standards. Consider La Roche-Posay’s 10 Percent Pure Vitamin C Serum, for instance. The formula hails from La Roche-Posay, a French brand that has been formulating reliable, fuss-free skincare for decades. Even celebrities including Sarah Jessica Parker — who went steady with the brand’s moisturizer for over a decade — have dabbled in its products. So, too, have dermatologists, many of whom applaud the brand and this serum in particular for its ingredients and noticeably glowy results. Best of all, at $45, the serum is a surprisingly affordable pick relative to others of similar quality.

Dermstore La Roche-Posay Pure Vitamin C

Dermstore

Shop now: $45; laroche-posay.com 

La Roche-Posay 10 Percent Vitamin C Serum is a lightweight, layerable solution for myriad skin issues, including dullness and uneven texture. In addition to brightening hyperpigmentation, it induces a lit-from-within glow and leaves skin feeling smoother after a single use. The serum maintains all of the benefits of vitamin C without the negative aspects that often come along with others on the market, like unpleasant smell, stickiness, and skin irritation. As its name suggests, the hero ingredient is included at a concentration of 10 percent, specifically in the form of ascorbic acid. As dermatologist Elaine Kung, MD previously told InStyle, ascorbic acid is combined with additional ingredients, which, in totality, make for a “skin-brightening and anti-aging” powerhouse. 

In addition to vitamin C, the serum contains salicylic acid — the primary beta hydroxy acid and gold standard for reducing excess pore-clogging sebum. While BHA can feel drying if used daily, La Roche-Posay’s serum — which is formulated for every skin type, including dry and oily — counterbalances with neurosensine, a skin-soother that calms sensitive skin. Lastly, from an anti-aging standpoint, “adenosine and peptides promote collagen production and [the] prevention of wrinkles,” Dr. Kung previously shared.

In fact, one shopper with acne-prone skin calls La Roche-Posay’s vitamin C “the perfect anti-aging serum.” Another shopper with dry skin notes that the serum gives a “softening and smoothing effect, thereby improving ensuing makeup application. In the words of one shopper who’s head-over-heels with the serum: “[I’m] glad we finally found each other.” 

If you’re still searching for the perfect vitamin C serum, this dermatologist-approved La Roche-Posay option is a promising pick. Give it a try — it might just become your go-to for life.  

