Shoppers Say This On-Sale Niacinamide Serum Imparts a Glow That Shines Through Makeup

When people talk about the magic of French pharmacies, one of the brands they reference is La Roche-Posay. The affordable skincare and makeup brand has dozens (hundreds?) of beloved and effective products that target every skincare concern you can think of. Plus, it has different ranges suitable for every skin type, including eczema. That all said, picking just one product to buy from its 20 percent off sitewide sale is harrowing, but allow me to make a recommendation: the 10 Percent Pure Niacinamide Serum, which is on sale for just one more day.

Niacinamide is a type of vitamin B3, and it’s an overachiever. Its benefits are multifold but here are the highlights: Niacinamide reduces the size of pores, smoothes skin texture, fades hyperpigmentation, and combats signs of aging like fine lines and wrinkles. Plus, it’s a hydration superstar; it helps your skin retain moisture, thereby reducing the amount of transepidermal water loss you experience. does all that and more with the helping hand of humectant hyaluronic acid and a radiance-boosting compound called PhE-Resorcinol.

La Roche Posay

Shop now: $32 (Originally $40); laroche-posay.us

La Roche-Posay’s Pure Niacinamide Serum is incredibly effective and worth the money, according to 500+ five-star reviewers. “My face feels so smooth compared to before,” one shopper wrote. Another using this serum for a month wrote, “My dark spots and overall darker patches on my chin from post-acne scarring have already improved so much.” A different shopper had even stronger words for the La Roche-Posay Niacinamide Serum. “It changed my skin texture… it changed my life.” “I love this brightening serum. I feel like my skin actually glows under my mineral makeup,” a final reviewer commented.

If you’re on the fence about purchasing this serum, one person wrote that while they wish it was more affordable, the difference on their skin is noticeable, and “[you] can't put a price on the peace of mind it gives.” Head to La Roche-Posay to shop the Pure Niacinamide Serum for 20 percent off before the sale ends tomorrow.

