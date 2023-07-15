I’ve Been on the Hunt for a Dark Circle Eraser for 20 Years, and I Finally Found One

I don’t remember when I first noticed my dark circles — they’re all I’ve ever known. They were there when I was a carefree tween on summer break doing nothing but sleeping and swimming, and they’re there every morning in my 30s after a solid eight hours of sleep. Unsurprisingly, I’ve been on the hunt for a dark circle-magic eraser for nearly two decades, and after trying dozens of products, I’m happy to report I’ve finally found one that brightens my eye area like no other: La Roche Posay’s Pigmentclar Eye Cream.

Before landing on this product, I was just about convinced that my dark circles couldn’t be brightened with an over-the-counter product. I figured in order to lighten them completely, I’d have to consider filler, microneedling, or any other procedure that could thicken my paper-like skin. But a few months ago, I was in every beauty-lover’s happiest place (a French pharmacy), and watched as the hands of other shoppers reached for La Roche Posay’s eye cream. I took a look at its packaging, which claimed it targeted "blue and brown dark circles,” and instantly plopped one into my shopping basket.

I applied the cream that night and — to my surprise — woke up to find I looked significantly more refreshed than in recent memory. My dark circles certainly weren’t gone (I still applied concealer before leaving my apartment), but they were definitely brighter and not as dramatically dark. And that’s exactly what the product’s formula promises, thanks to ingredients that have been proven to brighten, lighten, and blur the under-eye area, including caffeine, niacinamide, phenylethyl resorcinol (a skin lightener), and silica to help with collagen production. It also contains iron oxides, which are mineral pigments that provide a skin-coloured tint, hydrating ingredients like glycerin and dimethicone, and titanium dioxide (aka physical sunscreen) to help protect against UVA and UVB rays, which can worsen dark circles.

I’m not the only one with a bright-eyed review, as more than 1,000 other people have left the La Roche Posay Pigmentclar Eye Cream a five-star rating. One shopper who used it for two weeks said their “brown/blue under-eyes practically vanished,” while another person who has been self-conscious about their under-eyes “since the seventh grade” said it “lightened” the area “significantly.”

I’ve been applying the product every morning and night for about six months now and love its immediate brightening results. I recently returned to my go-to French pharmacy to scoop up a refill, and they were out of stock — which means people are starting to catch on. My advice? Scoop the La Roche Posay Pigmentclar Eye Cream on Amazon before it disappears there, too.