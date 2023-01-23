The Lingerie Brand Worn by J.Lo and the Kardashians Is Majorly Discounted at Amazon Ahead of Valentine’s Day

Treat yourself to something lacy.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
Published on January 23, 2023 @ 11:00PM

With less than a month left until Valentine’s Day, time is running out to get yourself a new outfit — and something to wear underneath it. We’ve already got you covered with sexy dress options for less than $50, and now we’re coming to you with an epic sale on a celeb-worn lingerie brand: La Perla’s bras, underwear, and sleepwear are up to 30 percent off at Amazon. 

Over the years, many celebrities and supermodels have worn La Perla lingerie — often in unexpected ways. Kendall Jenner, who was the face of La Perla, wore a sheer gown by the brand to the 2017 Met Gala. Kourtney Kardashian took a page out of her sister’s style book and wore a mesh dress with La Perla lingerie underneath, while Khloé was spotted on The Kardashians wearing a La Perla camisole. Not to mention, Jennifer Lopez is a fan of the brand’s silk robe, and most recently, Elsa Hosk wore a lacy La Perla bodysuit beneath a black pantsuit to a fall gala. The list goes on. 

It’s clear La Perla is doing something right when it comes to beautiful, high-quality lingerie, and this is your chance to try out a few pieces while they’re on sale at Amazon. Just note: Many sizes are already selling out, so be sure to make your picks before stock runs out. 

Shop La Perla Lingerie on Sale:

The La Perla lingerie sale is part of Amazon’s Luxury Stores storefront, which features designer clothes, shoes, and accessories that you can purchase with free Amazon shipping. Right now, there’s a major designer sale going on, including markdowns on fashion from Giuseppe Zanotti, Aquazzura, and Christopher Kane — just to name a few. So, once you grab your new underwear, be sure to check out the rest of Amazon’s luxury sale event. 

But back to the lacy lingerie — there are several collections on sale. Starting off with the Ballet Blanc line, a couple underwear styles and a bra are discounted in a dreamy light pink hue. Opt for either the medium-coverage or Brazilian brief, depending on how much skin you want to show, and finish off the lingerie look with this lace-covered push-up bra

Ballet Blanc Medium Brief

Amazon

Shop now: $214 (Originally $305); amazon.com

Ballet Blanc Brazilian Brief

Amazon

Shop now: $179 (Originally $255); amazon.com

Ballet Blanc Push-up Bra

Amazon

Shop now: $364 (Originally $520); amazon.com

Offering more styles with less lace coverage, the Outset collection is also discounted. There’s the medium briefs that you can pair with a lace and mesh push-up bra. Alternatively, go the one-piece route with this sheer bodysuit, which you can wear as a top with high-waisted pants or a skirt. Plus, the collection includes a super-soft robe and a long nightgown, both made from a blend of rayon and elastane with lace details. 

Outset Medium Brief

Amazon

Shop now: $102 (Originally $145); amazon.com

Outset Push-up Bra

Amazon

Shop now: $179 (Originally $255); amazon.com

Outset Bodysuit

Amazon

Shop now: $214 (Originally $305); amazon.com

Outset Long Nightgown

Amazon

Shop now: $277 (Originally $395); amazon.com

Outset Short Robe

Amazon

Shop now: $354 (Originally $505); amazon.com

Finally, if you’re looking for something black and classic, go with the Like a Butterfly collection. The Brazilian briefs are made from stretchy fabric in the front, with butterfly-inspired lace covering the backside, while the underwired bra has sheer lace cups, adjustable straps, and a hook-and-eye closure in the back. Both pieces strike an ideal balance between sexy and comfortable.  

Like A Butterfly Brazilian Brief

Amazon

Shop now: $148 (Originally $185); amazon.com

Like A Butterfly Underwired Bra

Amazon

Shop now: $268 (Originally $335); amazon.com

Before Valentine’s Day sneaks up on you, treat yourself to a little something lacy so you can feel your best on the holiday of love.

