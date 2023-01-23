The Lingerie Brand Worn by J.Lo and the Kardashians Is Majorly Discounted at Amazon Ahead of Valentine’s Day

With less than a month left until Valentine’s Day, time is running out to get yourself a new outfit — and something to wear underneath it. We’ve already got you covered with sexy dress options for less than $50, and now we’re coming to you with an epic sale on a celeb-worn lingerie brand: La Perla’s bras, underwear, and sleepwear are up to 30 percent off at Amazon.

Over the years, many celebrities and supermodels have worn La Perla lingerie — often in unexpected ways. Kendall Jenner, who was the face of La Perla, wore a sheer gown by the brand to the 2017 Met Gala. Kourtney Kardashian took a page out of her sister’s style book and wore a mesh dress with La Perla lingerie underneath, while Khloé was spotted on The Kardashians wearing a La Perla camisole. Not to mention, Jennifer Lopez is a fan of the brand’s silk robe, and most recently, Elsa Hosk wore a lacy La Perla bodysuit beneath a black pantsuit to a fall gala. The list goes on.

It’s clear La Perla is doing something right when it comes to beautiful, high-quality lingerie, and this is your chance to try out a few pieces while they’re on sale at Amazon. Just note: Many sizes are already selling out, so be sure to make your picks before stock runs out.

Shop La Perla Lingerie on Sale:

The La Perla lingerie sale is part of Amazon’s Luxury Stores storefront, which features designer clothes, shoes, and accessories that you can purchase with free Amazon shipping. Right now, there’s a major designer sale going on, including markdowns on fashion from Giuseppe Zanotti, Aquazzura, and Christopher Kane — just to name a few. So, once you grab your new underwear, be sure to check out the rest of Amazon’s luxury sale event.

But back to the lacy lingerie — there are several collections on sale. Starting off with the Ballet Blanc line, a couple underwear styles and a bra are discounted in a dreamy light pink hue. Opt for either the medium-coverage or Brazilian brief, depending on how much skin you want to show, and finish off the lingerie look with this lace-covered push-up bra.

Offering more styles with less lace coverage, the Outset collection is also discounted. There’s the medium briefs that you can pair with a lace and mesh push-up bra. Alternatively, go the one-piece route with this sheer bodysuit, which you can wear as a top with high-waisted pants or a skirt. Plus, the collection includes a super-soft robe and a long nightgown, both made from a blend of rayon and elastane with lace details.

Finally, if you’re looking for something black and classic, go with the Like a Butterfly collection. The Brazilian briefs are made from stretchy fabric in the front, with butterfly-inspired lace covering the backside, while the underwired bra has sheer lace cups, adjustable straps, and a hook-and-eye closure in the back. Both pieces strike an ideal balance between sexy and comfortable.

Before Valentine’s Day sneaks up on you, treat yourself to a little something lacy so you can feel your best on the holiday of love.

