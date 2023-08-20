A 53-Year-Old Shopper Calls This $5 Concealer a “Dream Come True” for Their “Permanent Dark Circles”

It covers without creasing or caking up.

Published on August 20, 2023 @ 07:00PM

Concealer
Photo:

Amazon

For as long as I can remember, I’ve struggled with intense dark circles. Perhaps I can credit my night-owl sleep schedule, year-round allergies, ultra-fair complexion, or a perfect storm of all three — regardless, they’re basically ever-present. So, I’m constantly in search of the next best product to make me look wide-awake, and the latest addition to my shopping cart is the L.A. Girl HD Pro Conceal Concealer that’s just $5 at Amazon.   

The pick may be budget-friendly, but it sure packs a punch, according to rave reviews. It’s formulated to feel lightweight and creamy on the skin while providing flawless coverage that lasts all day. Available in 11 shades at Amazon, the concealer comes in neutral tones and bright color-correcting options, so you can find the perfect match for your complexion. The flat white tone is currently marked down to just $5, and it can be used to lighten and neutralize any other Pro Conceal product, according to the brand.  

L.A. Girl HD Pro Conceal Concealer 

Amazon L.A. Girl Hd Pro Conceal, Flat White Corrector, 0.28 Ounce

Amazon

Among Amazon’s top best-selling concealers, the L.A. Girl pick is clearly a shopper favorite. One reviewer in their 50s with dark under-eyes said they’ve tried “so many high-end brand-name concealers that didn’t do the job,” but this pick “worked like magic.” A 53-year-old shopper with “permanent dark circles” called the color-corrector a “dream come true” thanks to its “highly pigmented” formula that “isn’t drying,” “does not settle into lines,” and effectively covers “without caking up.”    

Someone else agreed, calling the concealer “the best [they’ve] tried” since it “covers [their] dark circles without feeling too “thick or cakey.” And a customer with “extremely sensitive” skin swears by the product because it “lasts all day” with “no creasing.” Still not sold? Take it from one reviewer who said, “If you're on the fence, just buy it — you'll be happy you did.”     

Be sure to shop the L.A. Girl HD Pro Conceal Concealer for just $5 at Amazon, and browse through more products from the brand, below. 

L.A. Girl Pro Coverage Liquid Foundation

Amazon L.A. Girl Pro Coverage Liquid Foundation, Natural, 0.95 Fl Oz

Amazon

L.A. Girl Pro Two-Pack Blending Sponges

Amazon L.A. Girl Pro Cosmetic 2 Pack Blending, 1 Oz

Amazon

