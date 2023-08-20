Beauty Makeup Face Concealer A 53-Year-Old Shopper Calls This $5 Concealer a “Dream Come True” for Their “Permanent Dark Circles” It covers without creasing or caking up. By Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 20, 2023 @ 07:00PM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon For as long as I can remember, I’ve struggled with intense dark circles. Perhaps I can credit my night-owl sleep schedule, year-round allergies, ultra-fair complexion, or a perfect storm of all three — regardless, they’re basically ever-present. So, I’m constantly in search of the next best product to make me look wide-awake, and the latest addition to my shopping cart is the L.A. Girl HD Pro Conceal Concealer that’s just $5 at Amazon. The pick may be budget-friendly, but it sure packs a punch, according to rave reviews. It’s formulated to feel lightweight and creamy on the skin while providing flawless coverage that lasts all day. Available in 11 shades at Amazon, the concealer comes in neutral tones and bright color-correcting options, so you can find the perfect match for your complexion. The flat white tone is currently marked down to just $5, and it can be used to lighten and neutralize any other Pro Conceal product, according to the brand. L.A. Girl HD Pro Conceal Concealer Amazon Buy on Amazon $5 Among Amazon’s top best-selling concealers, the L.A. Girl pick is clearly a shopper favorite. One reviewer in their 50s with dark under-eyes said they’ve tried “so many high-end brand-name concealers that didn’t do the job,” but this pick “worked like magic.” A 53-year-old shopper with “permanent dark circles” called the color-corrector a “dream come true” thanks to its “highly pigmented” formula that “isn’t drying,” “does not settle into lines,” and effectively covers “without caking up.” How to Apply Color Corrector to Get Flawless-Looking Skin Someone else agreed, calling the concealer “the best [they’ve] tried” since it “covers [their] dark circles without feeling too “thick or cakey.” And a customer with “extremely sensitive” skin swears by the product because it “lasts all day” with “no creasing.” Still not sold? Take it from one reviewer who said, “If you're on the fence, just buy it — you'll be happy you did.” Be sure to shop the L.A. Girl HD Pro Conceal Concealer for just $5 at Amazon, and browse through more products from the brand, below. L.A. Girl Pro Coverage Liquid Foundation Amazon Buy on Amazon $8 $6 L.A. Girl Pro Two-Pack Blending Sponges Amazon Buy on Amazon $9 Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Out of Margot Robbie's Many 'Barbie' Looks, My Favorite Includes the Prettiest Version of This Practical Sandal I Rarely Go Anywhere Without This Hands-Free Accessory Blake Lively, Cindy Crawford, and Selena Gomez Also Own Shoppers Say These “Soft and Sexy” Undies Are Equally Comfy — and They’re on Sale for $4 Apiece