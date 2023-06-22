Kylie Minogue's Pirate Boots and Caftan Combo Makes Our Hearts Go Padam Padam

After giving the pandemic a dash of disco, Kylie Minogue is back in her electropop groove with her song "Padam Padam" which has been inescapable if you frequent anywhere with drag queens, homosexuals, or people just having a good time. As she reenters the music charts again and puts herself in the runnings for the Grammys after 15 years, she's promoting the new single and wearing amazing clothes while doing it. Today, she was out in New York City wearing a pirate boot and caftan combo that was simultaneously shipwreck chic and pop-star approved.

Minogue's over-the-knee boots featured a super-high heel and she paired the statement-making footwear with a flowing, electric-purple caftan-style dress with huge sleeves and tiny pompom embellishment along the trim. She wore her hair in her signature blowout and kept her eyes smoky and her lips soft. Of course, after decades in the business, she knew exactly how to show off the 'fit and posed with her arms out to give cameras a look at the dress.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images



Earlier, for an appearance on the Today show, Minogue wore another flowy 'fit, though she topped it with a tailored piece to show everyone that she — and her clothes — have the range. Under a long coat, a pair of hot pink silky pants peeked out and she added a sheer, printed longline shirt to give the outfit even more movement.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

About the possibility of a Grammys nod? Although "Padam Padam" hasn't charted in the U.S. yet, it's hit the Top 40 charts across the globe and broke into the Top 10 in the U.K. Forbes notes that Minogue can submit "Padam Padam" for Best Dance Recording, a category where she has been nominated multiple times. She won in 2004 with her track "Come into My World." But the magazine also notes that she has a good chance in a new category, Best Pop Dance Recording. For anyone wondering what "Padam Padam" even means, it could be the sound of a heartbeat (as referenced in the song), though TikTok and other social media platforms are full of theories that point to French idioms and Edith Piaf tributes.

