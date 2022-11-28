Kylie Jenner Shared a New Photo of Her Son, Who Is Still Named Wolf

And he has the cutest curly hair.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 28, 2022 @ 03:25PM
Kylie Jenner Mugler Exhibit
Photo:

Getty Images

As Thanksgiving weekend comes to a close, Kylie Jenner is reflecting back on time with her family — and sharing a rare photo of her son, Wolf. After confirming that he is still named Wolf in the season 2 finale of Hulu's The Kardashians, she shared a new snapshot of her second child with his face turned away from the camera (a celebrity parent go-to). After she welcomed him, she mentioned that she was thinking about changing his name. But as far as fans know, he's still little Wolf. 

"My baby's name is still Wolf, I'll let you guys know when I change it. Maybe I'll tell you guys in season 3," Kylie said in the episode.

She simply captioned the gallery with one word: "Highlights." Other images included Jenner in a pool, big sister Stormi, and the family in Halloween pajamas decorated with ghost motifs. While his face is obscured, Jenner's followers did get a good look at Wolf's curly hair.

Kylie Jenner Wolf Instagram

Kylie Jenner Instagram

During an appearance on the Late Late Show, Jenner confirmed that Wolf was temporary and that she still intends on swapping his name.

"His name is still Wolf. His passport's Wolf, but that isn't gonna be his name. We're just waiting," she said back in September. "We don't call him Wolf."

When host James Corden asked her what she and Travis Scott actually call him, she wasn't forthcoming, saying, "We're just not ready to share yet."

Related Articles
Kylie Jenner Blue Velvet Dress Paris Fashion Week
Kylie Jenner's Plunging Velvet Gown Is Giving Gothic Vampire
Kylie Jenner Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner Shared a Rare Photo of Her Son in Father's Day Tribute to Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner Instagram
Kylie Jenner Just Made Her Jeans Work as a Top
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 RTW
Jennifer Lopez Credits Ben Affleck for Making Her the "Happiest" She's "Ever Been" in Sweet Instagram Video
Khloe Kardashian True Thompson
Fans Think True Thompson Revealed Kylie Jenner's Baby Boy's Name on 'The Kardashians'
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Just Shared the First Photo of Her Baby Boy on Instagram
Kylie Jenner Black Dress and Travis Scott Hugging 2018 Met Gala
Kylie Jenner Shared a Rare Glimpse At Her and Travis Scott's Newborn Son
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Proved Black Is the New Black in a Plunging Latex Dress With the Shortest Hem
kylie jenner side part gown
Kylie Jenner Wore a Plunging Latex Catsuit in Her Latest Photoshoot
kylie jenner billboard music awards
Kylie Jenner Wore a Skintight Graphic Dress on the Red Carpet With Travis Scott and Stormi
Kylie Jenner White Dress Instagram
Kylie Jenner Just Found the Perfect Dress for Your Next Vacation
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Show
Kourtney Kardashian Barker Was Confused Over Her "Kravis" Couple Nickname
Kylie Jenner Met Gala 2022
Kylie Jenner's Baby Boy Made a Rare Appearance in Her BTS Met Gala Video
Adriana Lima
All the Celebrity Babies We Welcomed in 2022 (So Far)
Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, True Thompson, Kim Kardashian "The Kardashians" Premiere
Here's What We Know About Season 2 of 'The Kardashians'
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Seemingly Revealed Her Baby's Due Date Months Ago