Celebrity Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner's Viral Look Included the Celebrity-Loved Summer Staple You Can Get on Amazon for $8 Kendall Jenner, Katie Holmes, and Hailey Bieber are fans of the style. Published on June 12, 2023 @ 11:30PM More often than not, celebrities take full advantage of their extravagant wardrobes and dress to the nines. If I had a Belle-like gown, spin-revealing dress, or beaded mermaid getup, I would as well. But stars are people, too (gasp!), and enjoy a casual look every once in a while. Kylie Jenner mastered this laid-back attire in a recent TikTok video that has since gone viral. Last Tuesday, Jenner posted a "What's In My Bag?" TikTok video that left the internet stunned. The first thing she pulled out of her "go-to favorite" Bottega purse was a Rolex worth about $41,000. Even more jaw-dropping, the socialite traded latex rompers and micro mini dresses for a basic white tank, which she wore while filming the clip. Jenner-Inspired White Tanks Hanes Scoop-Neck Cotton Tank, $8 (Originally $10); amazon.com Spanx Socialight Tank, $42; spanx.com Vintage Rib-Shelf Bra Tank Top, $40; jcrew.com Kamissy Scoop-Neck Cami, $18; amazon.com Vichyie Basic Racerback Cami, $15 (Originally $23); amazon.com Floerns Drawstring Ruched Tank Top, $19; amazon.com Agolde Poppy Tank Top, $88; nordstrom.com Madewell Whisper Cotton Tank, $20; nordstrom.com Hanes Ecosmart Undershirt Five-Pack, $10 (Originally $11); amazon.com Amazon Slim-Fit Tank Two-Pack, $14; amazon.com Alo Aspire Ribbed Racerback Tank, $68; nordstrom.com @kyliejenner TikTok As surprising as it is that the once-named self-made billionaire was wearing something you probably have stuffed in the back of your wardrobe, it makes sense. Plain tanks have been all the rage this year, with Hailey Bieber and Camila Morrone leading the charge. Katie Holmes is another fan of the basic summer staple, while Kendall Jenner has given her stamp of approval. Sydney Sweeney even told InStyle that her "go-to" summer outfit includes (you guessed it) — white tanks. The rise of the tiny tank is undoubtedly due to its simple styling capabilities. Wear it under a blazer for an elevated approach, pair it with denim shorts for a California-inspired 'fit, or opt for huge bottoms, and play into TikTok's #littleshirtbigpants movement. The boundless opportunities make white tanks an uncomplicated closet essential that everyone needs at least one of. Little white tops don't only look good, but they make you feel your best, too. Unlock an ultra-flattering silhouette by finding a separate that encompasses your desired characteristics, such as ruching, ribbed lining, or a cropped-length. The selection is up to you and is vital to securing a piece that makes you confident for summer. Amazon Shop now: $19; amazon.com Jcrew Shop now: $40; jcrew.com Amazon Shop now: $19; amazon.com Best of all, these basic tops don't have to cost you tons of money. Granted, you can splurge and secure a Sweeney-approved pick, or you can snag a $10 five-pack option from Amazon. The gold isn't in the price or the brand, but rather the overall look, fit, and feel. If you asked me how much Jenner's top was, I would tell you it could be anything from $8 to hundreds of dollars. So, if you can find your perfect shirt for less, then why not save a few bucks and secure two or three for your collection. Amazon Shop now: $10; amazon.com Nordstrom Shop now: $88; nordstrom.com Amazon Shop now: $8 (originally $12); amazon.com Styling doesn't always have to be full of glitz, glam, and over-the-top statement pieces. Sometimes, it's all about function and simplicity, which Jenner just proved. Recreate her look by shopping more pieces. Below. Spanx Shop now: $42; spanx.com Amazon Shop now: $15 (Originally $23); amazon.com Madewell Shop now: $20; nordstrom.com Amazon Shop now: $14; amazon.com Nordstrom Shop now: $68; nordstrom.com