Kylie Jenner Tried Out the "Tomato Girl" Trend in the Girliest White Skirt Set

She's serving Mediterranean vibes.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 20, 2023 @ 02:53PM
kylie jenner white skirt set ig
Photo:

Instagram/kylie jenner

The best time of the year has almost arrived. That’s right, Leo season is right around the corner, and who better to get us in the spirit than the queen of Leos herself, Kylie Jenner?

On Thursday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder kicked off her countdown to the start of Leo season (which spans from July 23 to August 22) by sharing a pair of steamy selfies that prove she’s more than ready to shine a spotlight on her sun sign. In the snaps, Jenner posed in a summer-ready white two-piece set consisting of the girliest frilly miniskirt and a matching midriff-baring button-up bandeau top. The A-lister further committed to the "Tomato Girl" trend by accessorizing with a brown wicker shoulder bag and a black pair of Y2K-style sunnies, and she finished the look by wearing her hair down in soft waves with a middle part.

Kylie jenner leo season instagram white skirt set

Instagram/kylie jenner

“3 more days until Leo season 😃,” she aptly captioned the post.

While you may be thinking there’s no possible way someone could look that good IRL, Kylie’s post comes just hours after she opened up about how she no longer edits her photos when talking about beauty standards on the latest episode of The Kardashians.

"I just feel like we have a huge influence, and like, what are we doing with that power?” Jenner asked her sisters, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian. “I just see so many young girls on the internet now fully editing [their pictures]. Like, the editing! I went through that stage too. I feel like I’m in a better place. But other people can instill insecurities in you.”

Kylie then added that despite becoming more aware of her insecurities due to social media, she’s “always loved [herself].”

“Social media has been really interesting for me,” she shared. “I think I’ve just heard every negative possible thing and rumor that anyone could say about me. The more it happens, I think you just become stronger and just more numb to it.”

Related Articles
kylie jenner white set instagram
Kylie Jenner’s Floor-Skimming White Two-Piece Set Couldn’t Have Been More L.A.
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner's Sexy Mirror Selfie Featured a Cozy Groutfit That’s My Go-To for Lazy Days
Showing how to wear the tomato girl aesthetic, Sydney Sweeney wears a white dress, brown belt, silk scarf, and sunglasses.
Tomato Girl Summer Explained, Plus 3 Foodie-Forward Aesthetic Alternatives
Kylie Jenner Fashion
I’m Copying Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber’s Summer Style With These 9 On-Sale Amazon Basics — Up to 70% Off
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Wore a Sheer White Crop Top With a High-Slit Denim Skirt to Coachella
Kylie Jenner Met gala 2023 after-party
Kylie Jenner Paired a Waist-Cinching Bustier LBD With Latex Gloves for the Met Gala After-Party
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Paired a Fiery Red Wig With Sheer Pink Pants and an Underboob-Baring Crop Top
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Just Made a Case For Neon While Sporting The Brightest Lime Green Romper
Kylie Jenner wears two quiet luxury outfits
The Kardashians Are Getting in on the Quiet Luxury Trend
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie Wore the Risky Summer Shoe That Kate Middleton Is a Fan Of, Too
kourtney kardashian instagram blonde hair
Kourtney Kardashian Showed Off Her New Honey Blonde Bob While Dressed Like the Ultimate Groupie
What Comes After Y2K?
What Comes After Y2K Fashion?
Kylie Jenner Lipstick Leather Jacket Selfie
Kylie Jenner Modeled the Most '90s Lip Trend While Wearing a Crop Top and Booty Shorts
Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick
TBT: Kourtney Kardashian Thought Scott Disick Was "So Annoying" When They First Met
Kylie Jenner Baby2Baby 2022
Kylie Jenner Says Her Best Friends Are Her Kids' Friends
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer Welcomed a Baby Boy