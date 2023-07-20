Kylie Jenner Tried Out the "Tomato Girl" Trend in the Girliest White Skirt Set

The best time of the year has almost arrived. That’s right, Leo season is right around the corner, and who better to get us in the spirit than the queen of Leos herself, Kylie Jenner?

On Thursday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder kicked off her countdown to the start of Leo season (which spans from July 23 to August 22) by sharing a pair of steamy selfies that prove she’s more than ready to shine a spotlight on her sun sign. In the snaps, Jenner posed in a summer-ready white two-piece set consisting of the girliest frilly miniskirt and a matching midriff-baring button-up bandeau top. The A-lister further committed to the "Tomato Girl" trend by accessorizing with a brown wicker shoulder bag and a black pair of Y2K-style sunnies, and she finished the look by wearing her hair down in soft waves with a middle part.

Instagram/kylie jenner

“3 more days until Leo season 😃,” she aptly captioned the post.

While you may be thinking there’s no possible way someone could look that good IRL, Kylie’s post comes just hours after she opened up about how she no longer edits her photos when talking about beauty standards on the latest episode of The Kardashians.

"I just feel like we have a huge influence, and like, what are we doing with that power?” Jenner asked her sisters, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian. “I just see so many young girls on the internet now fully editing [their pictures]. Like, the editing! I went through that stage too. I feel like I’m in a better place. But other people can instill insecurities in you.”

Kylie then added that despite becoming more aware of her insecurities due to social media, she’s “always loved [herself].”

“Social media has been really interesting for me,” she shared. “I think I’ve just heard every negative possible thing and rumor that anyone could say about me. The more it happens, I think you just become stronger and just more numb to it.”