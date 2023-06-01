Kylie Jenner Just Wore the Looks-Good-on-Everyone Summer Basic Angelina Jolie Is Also a Fan Of

Kylie Jenner often shows up in styles I would never be able to pull off. Think: teeny tiny mini skirts, totally see-through dresses, and latex gloves. So, when she stepped out in a classic white dress, I thought, “Hm, this I can get behind.”

Earlier this week in Paris, Jenner wore a crisp white midi dress that made me think of a foolproof Angelina Jolie staple. Much like Jolie’s, it ushered in the unofficial start of summer, as the light-reflecting hue made for a seasonally-appropriate gown. Of course, Jenner added her own flare to the basic piece with a cinched corset waist and halter neckline. But what’s most exciting is that I found eight dresses that mimic the style perfectly — and they start at just $23.

8 Kylie-Inspired Halter Neck Dresses

What’s so great about halter-neck dresses anyway? The neckline accentuates the wearer’s shoulders, showing off a little extra skin. Much like with this $23 Amazon sundress, the top meets at the nape of the neck, creating an upward path for eyes to follow. Halter necks also balance the overall frame, making it a flattering choice for many shoppers. For example, this linen Madewell dress skims the body ever so delicately.

When searching for a halter-neck gown, you don’t have to keep it boring, either. Remember: Jenner went with a dress that featured a full-on waist-sucking center. A fun option is this coastal-inspired cover-up that includes a lace-top design. The tiered fabric allows for movement, giving you a flowy, carefree style. Another unique take on a halter is this side cut-out gown. The top stays clean, while all the action happens in the middle, creating a surprising yet engaging effect.

Jenner’s dress color isn’t its only seasonal characteristic; halter necklines are staples for hot, sweaty days. They keep you cool with an added layer of fabric removed, letting you feel comfortable all summer long. Even better, this style comes in both casual and dressy frocks, giving you full control over your sunny weather wardrobe. A perfect example is this swinging, asymmetrical Free People dress that looks as if it were made for walking barefoot on a beach. On the other hand, you have this leveled chiffon find that can be seamlessly worn to a gala when paired with classy heels.

After rounding up the best white halter-neck dresses on the internet, I’m convinced Jenner knew exactly what she was doing. Shop your favorite halter-neck dress inspired by the beauty mogul.

