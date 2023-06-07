Kylie Jenner's Whiplash-Inducing What's In My Bag Video Included a Surprise Rolex

Going from relatable to Rolex in less than three minutes.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018.
Published on June 7, 2023 @ 03:50PM
Kylie Jenner
Getty Images

Kylie Jenner teased a brand-new product from her beauty line with a TikTok. And while that's something that can happen on any given Wednesday, her latest clip offered up a head-scratching, mind-boggling combination of relatable and, well, Rolex. Choosing to share a traditional What's In My Bag video with her TikTok followers, Jenner goes from flashing a container of hand sanitizer to finding a gold watch worth more than $40,000. Blame Stormi.

“This has been my go-to favorite bag of all time. This was the best investment. She is really pretty — it’s from Bottega. And she just fits everything," Jenner starts the video. "This is a really honest ‘what’s in my bag,’ because I have not cleaned this bag or gone through this at all.”

Inside the woven bag, which has earned a loyal Hollywood following that includes bag connoisseur Jacob Elordi, Kylie found a gold Rolex watch that looks similar to one going for $41,000. She goes on to explain that Stormi wore it to a party, but changed her mind partway through (a girl that knows what she wants!), which led to the watch ending up at the bottom of Kylie's Bottega.

“I have Stormi’s little watch in here,” Kylie added. “It was actually my watch, but she wore it — look how small her wrist is! She wore it to a birthday party, and she didn’t want to wear it anymore.”

The comments were understandably full of shock and awe.

"The Rolex … in the bag … just like that," wrote one viewer. Another added, "The casual Rolex watch thrown in the purse lol," and similar gems included, "Lmao the first thing she pulls out is a Rolex I love her" and "The possible scratches on that Rolex from being tossed around casually KILLS ME."

Kylie Jenner

Getty Images

The flashy gold watch and the understated bag may just be Kylie encapsulated in one meme-able moment. As she jetted off to Paris a few weeks ago, she eschewed flash and gloss to channel stealth wealth and now, with the blingiest watch, maybe ever, she's back to being the over-the-top KarJenner we all know and love. Stay the same, babe.

