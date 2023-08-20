Kylie Jenner's Latest Outfit Is Surprisingly Wearable

"Living in her soft girl era."

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 20, 2023 @ 01:10PM
Kylie Jenner
Photo:

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Out of all the words to describe Kylie Jenner's style, simple isn't usually the first (or tenth) that comes to mind. Instead, dramatic, over-the-top, and sexy, are more on-brand for the 26-year-old reality star. I mean, it comes with the territory when you wear latex lingerie and dresses with faux lion heads attached to them — just saying.

However, Jenner has completely switched up her aesthetic this summer, debuting a whole new look that is shockingly normal (we're talking plain black bikinis, ballet flats, and simple white sundresses). And yesterday, she wore what might be her most wearable outfit to date. 

In her latest photo dump posted to Instagram, Kylie looked as laid-back as ever in a flowy white peasant top with delicate lace detailing and a pair of baggy Levi jeans. Rather than her signature sky-high heels, the beauty mogul opted for a pair of slip-on slides, and accessorized with a woven tote bag slung over her shoulder and delicate gold jewelry. 

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Instagram
Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Even her glam was toned-down, with Kylie wearing her long dark hair in natural waves and putting on minimal makeup to the point where her freckles were fully visible.

Like us, fans also couldn't get enough of Kylie's easy-to-copy style. "Doesn't it feel good to dress like the average person," asked one user in the comments section of her post, while another wrote, "Living in her soft girl era." A third added that Jenner's look was "so pure and wholesome."

Related Articles
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie's Head-to-Toe Beige Outfit Is the Sartorial Palette Cleanser We Need
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Wore a Sheer Dress Over Sheer Lace Lingerie
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez Gave a Sweet Sartorial Nod to Ben Affleck While Posing Topless in the Bathtub
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Elevated Her Tiny Track Shorts With a Pair of Heels
close up of Angelina jolie
Angelina Jolie Just Broke the Fashion "Rules" With This Surprisingly Chic Color Combo
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Said "No One" Would Dress Her for Her First Red Carpet in 1996
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie Put a Sultry Spin on Her Stealth-Wealth Style With a Cutout LBD
Eva Longoria "Final Cut (Coupez!)" Red Carpet 2022 Cannes Film Festival
Forget Linen, Eva Longoria Wore the Slinkiest Lycra Bodycon Dress, Ever
Selena gomez fall fashion instagram
Thank You, Selena Gomez, For Giving Us Our Next No-Fail Fall Outfit Formula
Angelina Jolie Black Suit New York City August 2023
Angelina Jolie's Latest Outfit Is Giving Business Goth
Rita Ora Ibiza Lime Green Dress
Rita Ora’s Lime Green Sequined Cut-Out Dress is the Perfect Party Look For Summer
Sydney Sweeney Molly x Madewell
Sydney Sweeney Wore an Affordable Version of the Big Pants, Tiny Top Outfit Formula
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Went Horseback Riding in a Tiny Bra Top and Low-Rise Cargo Pants
Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex Invictus Games Friends and Family reception
Meghan Markle Made a Surprise Appearance on Her Friend's Instagram Story
Dua Lipa IG
Dua Lipa's White-Hot Shipwreck Outfit Has a Super-Unexpected Stringy Detail
Nick Jonas Malti Marie IG
Nick Jonas's Bring-Your-Daughter-to-Work Photos Are the Sweetest Things You'll See Today