Kylie Jenner's Latest Outfit Is Surprisingly Wearable

Out of all the words to describe Kylie Jenner's style, simple isn't usually the first (or tenth) that comes to mind. Instead, dramatic, over-the-top, and sexy, are more on-brand for the 26-year-old reality star. I mean, it comes with the territory when you wear latex lingerie and dresses with faux lion heads attached to them — just saying.



However, Jenner has completely switched up her aesthetic this summer, debuting a whole new look that is shockingly normal (we're talking plain black bikinis, ballet flats, and simple white sundresses). And yesterday, she wore what might be her most wearable outfit to date.



In her latest photo dump posted to Instagram, Kylie looked as laid-back as ever in a flowy white peasant top with delicate lace detailing and a pair of baggy Levi jeans. Rather than her signature sky-high heels, the beauty mogul opted for a pair of slip-on slides, and accessorized with a woven tote bag slung over her shoulder and delicate gold jewelry.



Even her glam was toned-down, with Kylie wearing her long dark hair in natural waves and putting on minimal makeup to the point where her freckles were fully visible.

Like us, fans also couldn't get enough of Kylie's easy-to-copy style. "Doesn't it feel good to dress like the average person," asked one user in the comments section of her post, while another wrote, "Living in her soft girl era." A third added that Jenner's look was "so pure and wholesome."