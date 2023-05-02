Kylie Jenner Paired a Waist-Cinching Bustier LBD With Latex Gloves for the Met Gala After-Party

One great look after another.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 2, 2023 @ 10:06AM
Kylie Jenner Met gala 2023 after-party
Photo:

getty images

While Kylie Jenner is no stranger to absolutely serving on the Met Gala’s famous carpeted steps, the ensemble she sports at the event’s star-studded after-party usually proves to be just as good, if not even better (who could forget her sexy Off-White wedding dress from 2022?). Well, the A-lister once again proved that she knows a thing or two about post-Met dressing on Monday by trading her fiery high-slit dress for a black bustier gown ahead of the evening’s late-night festivities — and she couldn’t have looked more snatched.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder was impossible to miss when heading to New York City’s Zero Bond social club in her second look of the night, which consisted of a waist-cinching black bustier gown by Haider Ackermann for Jean Paul Gaultier (the same designer behind her red carpet look) complete with black-and-white bustier cups and delicate off-the-shoulder straps. Cobalt blue paneling on either side of the gown offered the look’s only pop of color, and Jenner accessorized with black latex gloves, simple black heels, and impressive diamond earrings.

As for glam, Kylie went full-brunette bombshell by wearing her hair in voluminous waves with a deep side part, and she opted for a soft glam comprised of rosy cheeks, subtle smoky eyeliner, and matte pink lips.

Jenner’s outing came just hours after she ascended the Met steps in a much brighter (but equally as fashionable) gown alongside her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. Although both Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian were noticeably absent from this year’s gala — after making their Met debuts back in 2022 — the latter was sure to hype up her sisters’ looks on her Instagram Story throughout the night.

Kim kardashian kendall jenner kylie jenner met gala 2023

getty images

“You’re doing amazing, sweetie,” she captioned a snap of Kim’s pearl-covered gown before adding a hilarious slide that read, “Kenny and Ky post so I can repost your epic epic glory!!!! I’m not being sued by photogs.”

Related Articles
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Wore a Thong Over Her Sheer, Sequined Romper to the 2023 Met Gala After-Party
Nicole Kidman Met Gala Undereye
Nicole Kidman’s Flawless Met Gala Skin Called on This Facelift in a Bottle That’s Selling Fast
Priyanka Met Gala Beauty
Priyanka Chopra Owes Her Met Gala Glow to the Face-Sculpting Tool That Smooths Fine Lines in 5 Minutes Flat
Jennifer Lopez 2023 Met Gala
Jennifer Lopez's 2023 Met Gala Look Was Both Sexy and Regal
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Announced Her Second Pregnancy at the 2023 Met Gala
Jessica Chastain Met Gala Wig
Jessica Chastain Channeled Karl Lagerfeld With New Platinum Blonde Hair at the 2023 Met Gala
Lea Michele Beauty Met Gala
Lea Michele’s 2023 Met Gala Glow Was Thanks to the Face Oil Shoppers Say Makes Them Look “10 Years Younger"
Daisy Edgar-Jones wears rosettes, a Met Gala 2023 fashion trends.
The "Blink and You'll Miss It" Trend That Took Over the Met Gala Carpet
Rita Ora
Rita Ora's 2023 Met Gala Naked Dress Had the Most Dramatic Train
Suki Waterhouse Hair Met Gala
Suki Waterhouse's 2023 Met Gala Hair Channeled an "Effortlessly Romantic" Brigitte Bardot
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Rihanna Arrived at the 2023 Met Gala Wearing the Biggest White Flowers, Ever
Lizzo Met Gala Beauty Exclusive
Lizzo's 2023 Met Gala Hair and Makeup Was an Ode to Audrey Hepburn With a Twist
Lizzo
Lizzo’s Pre-Met Gala Look Included This Non-Boring Shoe Trend
Met Gala Best Beauty Looks
The Best Beauty Looks at the 2023 Met Gala
Kristen stewart 2023 met gala
Kristen Stewart Wore a Gamine Cropped Blazer and Trousers at the 2023 Met Gala
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Wore a Deconstructed Strapless Sweater Dress With Towering Platform Boots Ahead of the 2023 Met Gala