Kylie Jenner Paired a Waist-Cinching Bustier LBD With Latex Gloves for the Met Gala After-Party

While Kylie Jenner is no stranger to absolutely serving on the Met Gala’s famous carpeted steps, the ensemble she sports at the event’s star-studded after-party usually proves to be just as good, if not even better (who could forget her sexy Off-White wedding dress from 2022?). Well, the A-lister once again proved that she knows a thing or two about post-Met dressing on Monday by trading her fiery high-slit dress for a black bustier gown ahead of the evening’s late-night festivities — and she couldn’t have looked more snatched.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder was impossible to miss when heading to New York City’s Zero Bond social club in her second look of the night, which consisted of a waist-cinching black bustier gown by Haider Ackermann for Jean Paul Gaultier (the same designer behind her red carpet look) complete with black-and-white bustier cups and delicate off-the-shoulder straps. Cobalt blue paneling on either side of the gown offered the look’s only pop of color, and Jenner accessorized with black latex gloves, simple black heels, and impressive diamond earrings.

As for glam, Kylie went full-brunette bombshell by wearing her hair in voluminous waves with a deep side part, and she opted for a soft glam comprised of rosy cheeks, subtle smoky eyeliner, and matte pink lips.

Jenner’s outing came just hours after she ascended the Met steps in a much brighter (but equally as fashionable) gown alongside her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. Although both Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian were noticeably absent from this year’s gala — after making their Met debuts back in 2022 — the latter was sure to hype up her sisters’ looks on her Instagram Story throughout the night.

“You’re doing amazing, sweetie,” she captioned a snap of Kim’s pearl-covered gown before adding a hilarious slide that read, “Kenny and Ky post so I can repost your epic epic glory!!!! I’m not being sued by photogs.”