Kylie Jenner's Sweet Birthday Tribute to Son Aire Included the Cutest Never-Before-Seen Videos

Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
Published on February 2, 2023
Aquarius season is officially in full swing, and Kylie Jenner has more than a few reasons to celebrate. Just a day after ringing in daughter Stormi Webster’s fifth trip around the sun on February 1 (in typical “Stormi World” fashion as a nod to the little one's dad, Travis Scott), the Kylie Cosmetics founder put her party hat on yet again while sharing the sweetest tribute in honor of her and Scott’s son Aire’s first birthday on Instagram — and as expected, it was absolutely adorable.

On Thursday, Jenner posted a video montage of never-before-seen moments from Aire’s first year of life set to the tune of “You Are My Sunshine” covered by Christina Perri. While the A-lister may have only revealed her son’s face (and new name) for the first time two weeks prior, she made up for lost time by including clips of the little one cuddling with mom, playing on the beach, and bonding with his big sister, Stormi. At one point in the video, Kylie kissed Aire’s cheeks mid-glam session with curlers in her hair. At another, she held Aire by the ocean while wearing an all-white outfit with a slicked-back braided ponytail.

“AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you,” Jenner captioned the post. “You complete us my angel. mommy loves you. happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you.”

Aire’s doting mother wasn’t the only one to give the 1-year-old a birthday shoutout: sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian also got in on the Instagram tribute fun. Of course, it wouldn’t be a true Kar-Jenner grandchild birthday without a post from Kris Jenner, and as always, the grandmother-of-11 certainly delivered.

“Happy Birthday to my precious grandson Aire!!!! You are the sweetest boy with the sweetest smile and are the light of our lives!!!” the momager wrote. “You bring so much love and joy to our family and we adore you!!!! What a little cutie I can’t believe you are 1!!!!! I love you with all my heart forever and ever 😍🥳🥰❤️🎂 Lovey xo.”

