Kylie Jenner's Plunging Velvet Gown Is Giving Gothic Vampire

Kylie Jenner knows spooky season is right around the corner. And the only thing better than Halloween is when it coincides with fashion. The makeup mogul stepped out in Paris on Thursday for the Schiaparelli show in the sleekest gown that screamed 1900s vampire.

Jenner's royal blue velvet dress had the lowest plunging neckline that was complemented by a gothic, black anatomical heart choker. She finished off the look with black pumps and a coordinating handbag and earrings. For glam, the lip kit mogul chose a vibrant red lip color and winged eyeliner, and her dark hair was pulled into an intricate updo with face-framing finger curls.

While she's off frolicking in France, a new episode of her family's show, The Kardashians, hit Hulu on Thursday morning and covered the birth of her son (formerly known as Wolf Webster) — whose name was still omitted during the show. The reality star opened up about the moniker controversy to her mother Kris Jenner.

“We really didn’t have a name [going in],” she told Kris. “We thought it was going to come to us when we saw him and it didn’t. Then we had to sign the birth certificate, or else they register him without a name or Social Security number — so I felt the pressure to choose a name.”

Kylie credited her sister Khloé Kardashian with the name Wolf, which she was a fan of at first. But shortly after, she said it didn't feel right. “We put Wolf Webster in that moment and right after I signed the birth certificate I was like, ‘What did I just do?'”

Although Kylie hasn't confirmed the name herself, fans think Khloé's daughter, True Thompson, revealed the name on last week's episode after the birth of her younger brother. ""Hi, Snowy!" exclaimed True, to which her mother replied, "His name is not Snowy." TikTok has a theory (because of course) that True got confused with Kylie's son, aka Stormi's younger brother. Stormi and Snowy Webster certainly does have a nice ring to it.