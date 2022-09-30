Kylie Jenner Just Wore Her Underwear as Pants in Paris

Kylie Jenner has quickly become this season's breakout star of Paris Fashion Week. From serving vampy vampire vibes in a plunging velvet gown to her see-through crochet minidress, the beauty mogul has successfully diverted everyone's attention away from the runways and onto her street style looks. And her latest outfit is her most eye-catching yet.



Stepping out for the Loewe spring-summer 2023 fashion show on Friday, Kylie sported a pair of white underwear with the brand's logo on the waistband as pants, and teamed her barely-there bottoms with sheer black tights and a matching white tank top that was tucked into her tighty-whities. To safeguard against the seasonal chill, Jenner layered with an oversized gray wool coat and black heeled boots.



The reality star's awe-shocking fashion statement *almost* distracted us from her new haircut. Overnight, Kylie seemingly chopped off signature long hair and debuted a shoulder-grazing bob the next morning. She styled her shorter locks in loose waves with a middle part, and finished off her glam with over-lined nude lips and sculpted brows.

What can we say? Paris looks good on Kylie.