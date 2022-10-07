Kylie Jenner Matched Her Leather Two-Piece Skirt Set to a Pair of Leg Warmers

So very vintage of her.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 7, 2022 @ 10:04AM
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner. Photo:

Backgrid

In case you missed it, Kylie Jenner is very much here for the return of leg warmers — and she doesn’t want us to forget it. Just months after the Kylie Cosmetics founder sported a sleek and sexy pair of the ‘80s staple for a summer night out, she made them work again for fall by matching the accessory to a two-piece look during a daytime autumnal outing.

On Thursday, Jenner was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on a mommy-and-me date with her four-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. Keeping it warm on top and cool on bottom, Kylie opted to wear a brown leather Ottolinger skirt set comprised of a zip-up jacket and a strappy wrap skirt with a slit. Coordinating leg warmers in the same fabric, mustard-yellow Ottolinger heels, and skinny black sunglasses accessorized Jenner’s look, and she wore her hair slicked into a waist-skimming braided ponytail.

Later in the day, Jenner shared an adorable TikTok clip from her daughter date showing herself, mom Kris Jenner, and Stormi, who she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott, all lip-syncing to one of Kris’s iconic quotes. Captioned, “pov being the coolest in the family,” the video showed the trio wearing sunglasses in a car while mouthing, “It’s really draining. It’s emotionally, spiritually, and physically exhausting to be going through this.”

The soundbite came from last week's episode of The Kardashians, which returned to Hulu for its second season on September 22.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Kylie Jenner Instagram
Kylie Jenner Paired an Underboob-Baring Crop Top With the Lowest Rise Skirt
Megan Fox
Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Proved Black Is the New Black in a Plunging Latex Dress With the Shortest Hem
Kylie Jenner and Stormi's Matching Moment Included a Mini Prada Handbag
Kylie Jenner and Stormi's Matching Moment Included a Mini Prada Handbag
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Wore a Side-Boob Baring Top Made Completely Out of Lipsticks
Kylie Jenner Denim Miniskirt
Kylie Jenner Put a High Fashion Twist on the Denim Miniskirt
kylie jenner billboard music awards
Kylie Jenner Wore a Skintight Graphic Dress on the Red Carpet With Travis Scott and Stormi
Khloé Kardashian Instagram
Khloé and Kim Kardashian Coordinated in Head-to-Toe Sequins for Their Latest Night Out
Dua Lipa Instagram
Dua Lipa Paired the Tiniest Low-Rise Sequin Skirt With a Theater Kid Staple
Kylie Jenner Instagram
Kylie Jenner Accessorized a Sexy Cut-Out LBD With a Throwback '80s Staple
kylie jenner crochet bodysuit
Kylie Jenner Posed Pantsless in a Sheer Crochet Bodysuit for Her Latest Campaign
Fall Fashion Trends
The 10 Best Fashion Trends to Wear for Fall 2022, According to Stylists
Kylie Jenner White Dress Instagram
Kylie Jenner Just Found the Perfect Dress for Your Next Vacation
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Wore Her Sweater Wrong, and Now We Want to Wear Our Sweaters Wrong
Adriana Lima
All the Celebrity Babies We Welcomed in 2022 (So Far)
Best Ballet Flats
The 8 Best Ballet Flats of 2022 That Are Chic, Comfortable, and Far From Basic