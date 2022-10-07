Kylie Jenner Matched Her Leather Two-Piece Skirt Set to a Pair of Leg Warmers

In case you missed it, Kylie Jenner is very much here for the return of leg warmers — and she doesn’t want us to forget it. Just months after the Kylie Cosmetics founder sported a sleek and sexy pair of the ‘80s staple for a summer night out, she made them work again for fall by matching the accessory to a two-piece look during a daytime autumnal outing.

On Thursday, Jenner was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on a mommy-and-me date with her four-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. Keeping it warm on top and cool on bottom, Kylie opted to wear a brown leather Ottolinger skirt set comprised of a zip-up jacket and a strappy wrap skirt with a slit. Coordinating leg warmers in the same fabric, mustard-yellow Ottolinger heels, and skinny black sunglasses accessorized Jenner’s look, and she wore her hair slicked into a waist-skimming braided ponytail.

Later in the day, Jenner shared an adorable TikTok clip from her daughter date showing herself, mom Kris Jenner, and Stormi, who she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott, all lip-syncing to one of Kris’s iconic quotes. Captioned, “pov being the coolest in the family,” the video showed the trio wearing sunglasses in a car while mouthing, “It’s really draining. It’s emotionally, spiritually, and physically exhausting to be going through this.”

The soundbite came from last week's episode of The Kardashians, which returned to Hulu for its second season on September 22.