Kylie Jenner Posed Topless and Covered in Mud For Acne Studios's Latest Campaign

A whole new take on distressed denim.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Published on August 31, 2023 @ 02:03PM
Kylie Jenner for Acne Studios FW23 Denim Campaign
Photo:

Carlijn Jacobs for Acne Studios

Denim is one of the most versatile fabrics around — the opportunities for styling jeans are pretty much endless. While us everyday common folk may consider it a bold statement to pair your jeans with heels, Kylie Jenner upped the ante to a whole new unconventional level in Acne Studios's Fall Winter 2023 denim campaign that involved freeing the nipple and covering herself in mud.

Yes, you read that right, the beauty mogul and reality star posed as the brand's new face in its fall campaign, which involved lots of denim and dirt. In the images, lensed by Dutch photographer and director Carlijn Jacobs, Kylie wears super-baggy low-rise jeans that appear to be covered in grime. At one point. she added a matching distressed denim jacket with nothing layered underneath, while in some shots, she opted for no top at all. Jenner held her hand over her chest while crouching down close to the floor. Snakeskin pointed-toe heels peeked out from under the oversized trousers and she held onto a matching handbag. Her body and face were made to appear muddy and her wet-looking hair matched the intentionally undone vibe.

Kylie Jenner for Acne Studios FW23 Denim Campaign

Carlijn Jacobs for Acne Studios
Kylie Jenner for Acne Studios FW23 Denim Campaign

Carlijn Jacobs for Acne Studios

In another photo, Jenner turned her back towards the camera though she cocked her neck to show half of her face. A couple of trippy photographs captured Kylie posing with a clone of herself — one with her arm around herself and another of her a standing and holding onto the other Kylie's legs as she laid on the ground.

Kylie Jenner for Acne Studios FW23 Campaign

Carlijn Jacobs for Acne Studios

According to a press release, the "campaign sees Kylie transformed, stripped back, and undone wearing oversized silhouettes, and distressed and dirty washes from Acne Studios’ Fall/Winter 2023 denim collection."

Elsewhere in the company's statement, Kylie spoke about her experience working with the brand and Jacobs.

"I love the organic relationship I've built with Acne Studios. I am a fan of the brand and have worn their product over the past few years," she said. "This campaign is one of my favorites. I loved working with Carlijn and I love the simplicity of the images, they have strength in their directness."

