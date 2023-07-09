Kylie Jenner Celebrated the Weekend in a Tiny Bandeau Bikini and a Belly Chain

Kylie Jenner just blessed her 397 million Instagram followers with a new batch of bikini photos.



On Saturday, the beauty mogul revealed that she spent her weekend soaking up the Calabasas sun by the pool while wearing a tiny bandeau bathing suit in a pistachio green hue. Posing in a teak chair with a white boucle cushion, Kylie showed off the details of her Sommer Swim bikini, which included itty-bitty string bottoms and a strapless ruched top that tied in the front and featured a circular cutout in the middle.

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Never one to skimp on accessories, Kylie opted for fashion over function, and paired her pool day look with gold jewelry — including a dainty body chain wrapped around her waist, a stack of bangles, and layered charm necklaces. Jenner's glam, on the other hand, was more toned down than usual, with her dark hair styled in long, loose waves and her makeup consisting of just flushed cheeks and pink lips.



"Happy Saturday," she wrote in the caption, before posting a video reel of her modeling her bikini look from all angles with The Beatles's "Something" playing in the background.

This summer, Kylie has pulled out all the swimwear stops. Just a few weeks ago, she paired her fiery red string bikini with a glass of red wine, accessorizing with an anklet, hoop earrings, and a smattering of rings. And before that, she went full-on Barbie in a hot pink two-piece from her sister Kim Kardashian's SKIMs Swim collection.