Kylie Jenner Summoned Summer in a Teeny-Tiny Bandeau Bra

Fresh off her stealth wealth tour of streamlined silhouettes and neutral tones in Paris, Kylie Jenner returned from the City of Lights wearing an outfit far more her speed and far less demure on her Instagram feed.

On Monday, the beauty mogul kicked off the week doing what she knows best — flexing her posing chops with a carousel of mirror selfies from her closet while wearing a go-to summer staple: an itty-bitty tube top. While smizing into the camera, Kylie upped the ante on the Y2K style with a heather grey teeny-tiny bandeau bra. She teamed the ab-baring number with a pair of low-rise black trousers, a smattering of rings, and bangles.

Continuing the effortless summer vibe, she opted for a somewhat natural beauty look of a dark lip-liner with highlighted cheeks. As for hair, Kylie went for a fresh blowout parted to the side as she pushed back her hair with a pair of sunglasses.

Demanding for warmer days, she captioned the stellar summer ‘fit, “Need summer now.”

Long before the beauty mogul built her fortune, Jenner was once a young girl documenting her life on YouTube and as of late she's been returning to her roots, Gen-Z style: TikToking. On the same day, she posted a now-viral three-part TikTok hinting at a new Kylie Cosmetics product while detailing “what’s in the bag” from her car.

“I have a new product coming out," she shared. "Should we also play what’s in my bag at the same time?”

“This has been my go-to favorite bag of all time,” she continued. “This was the best investment, she is really pretty. It’s from Bottega and she just fits everything. This is a really honest what’s in my bag as I have not cleaned this bag or gone through this at all.”

Getty

Following the handful of random items in her bag (yes, glue tape), she grabbed what seemed to be the new Kylie Cosmetics product, and told fans: "This is what I wanted to show you guys. We're going to save this for last."

In part three, after sharing all the "shit" in her black handbag, she finally revealed to her fans what she was hiding the entire time: butter balms. Launching on June 14, Kylie described the balms as "delicious, creamy, super-pigmented," and ever-lasting.