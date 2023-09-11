Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Had a PDA-Filled Date at the US Open

After dating in secret for months, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are finally putting their relationship out in the open. Just last week, they were spotted making out at a Beyoncé concert (casual), and, now, the two are packing on the PDA at US Open for everyone to see.



On Sunday, Jenner and Chalamet were photographed together at the men's single final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev, where there was just as much action in the stands as there was on the court. As they watched the nail-biting match, the reality star and the actor were seen getting cozy with their arms wrapped around each other, and, at one point, sharing a sweet kiss.

Getty

Timothée even put his Instagram boyfriend skills to the test, and snapped several photos of Kylie with a digital camera.

Getty

While their PDA wasn't exactly Kravis level, they did confirm their commitment to each other with coordinating outfits. Kylie, for her part, kept it low-key in a black T-shirt, jeans, and shield-style sunglasses, while Timothée matched with a charcoal gray T-shirt layered underneath a black zip-up hoodie, and accessorized with sunglasses, a pinky ring, and a Celine baseball cap.

Kylie and Timothée's US Open date came after a source told People that the two are enjoying their "fun and uncomplicated" relationship. “They have been seeing each other for six months now. He makes Kylie happy,” the source said. “He has his own life and understands that Kylie needs to prioritize her kids.” They added, "He is charming, very loving and protective of Kylie. She likes that he is a private guy.”

