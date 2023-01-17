Kylie Jenner Wore the Shortest Romper and Knee-High Boots for a Photoshoot in the Middle of Nowhere

The KarJenner sisters are known for taking photos in some very questionable locations (see: their public restroom snapshots from several years ago, or the time Kim staged an Instagram photoshoot inside an outdated home that definitely wasn't hers). But Kylie's latest photo-op might be the most head-scratching of all, with followers questioning, "where in the world is Kylie Jenner?"



On Monday, the makeup mogul shared a slideshow of pictures of herself posing in a field of grassy hills seemingly far from her native Calabasas. In the snaps, which were captioned "kyventures," Kylie wore a super-short black romper with a back cutout and a pair of matching knee-high boots. She pulled her dark hair back into a sleek bun to reveal a pair of tiny silver hoops earrings below, and she sported full-on glam — including dark nude lipstick and a generous amount of highlighter.

While many of the comments on Kylie's post were about where she took the photos (it's a toss between the real-life Windows XP screensaver field or Teletubbie's Tubby Hill), sister Kim Kardashian, ever the businesswoman, called her out for wearing a look from her brand and not mentioning it in her post.

"Can u tag @skims please LOL," Kim wrote, to which Kylie responded back with an even shadier reply: "I had to steal this from mom's house and now you want me to promote?!!!!' Wow @skims," Kylie said, hinting that she didn't receive a promo box of goodies like everyone else did in the family.



But for those who are dying to know, Kylie is wearing the SKIMS raw edge onesie in onyx.