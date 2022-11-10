Kylie Jenner Paired the Most Summery Top with This Ultimate Winter Essential

Kylie Jenner can't decide what type of weather she's dressing for. On Wednesday, the reality star stepped out in New York City, wearing a look that combined two polar opposite seasons into a single outfit.



While heading to dinner at Carbone, Kylie looked resort-ready in a multi-colored chiffon shirt that elegantly draped down one shoulder and had a train trailing from behind. The summery top was tucked into a black leather micro miniskirt with a corseted waistband, and she accessorized with strappy heeled sandals below. The real head-scratcher, however, came in the form of a pair of classic black winter gloves that provided the finishing touch to her seasonally-ambiguous outfit.



For her glam, Jenner scarped her raven tresses back into a sleek bun with a loose tendril that fell to one side of her face, and teamed her bronzy makeup with dark-lined lips and a layer of lipgloss.

Yesterday's outfit was just one of many enviable looks Kylie has been wearing as of late. Earlier this week, Jenner attended the 2022 CFDA Awards alongside her sisters Kim and Khloé, and dug into the Mugler archives for her curve-hugging gown. On top, the dress featured a semi-sheer pleated bodice, and on bottom, a high-slit black skirt. The next day, she wore puddle pants with a tiny button-up shirt and long leather jacket, and after that, she was spotted on the sidewalk again, dressed in a micro-romper, a baggy moto jacket, and alien-style sunglasses.