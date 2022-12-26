Kylie Jenner and Stormi Wore Matching Gowns to the Kardashian Christmas Eve Party

Mommy-and-me in Mugler.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 26, 2022 @ 11:09AM
Kylie Jenner
Photo:

Kylie Jenner Instagram

A whole lot went down at the Kardashian Christmas Eve Party this year. Kim Kardashian went back to brunette, North West joined Sia for an epic performance of the pop star's holiday song "Snowman," and, of course, there were plenty of major fashion moments in between — including Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster's matching mommy-and-me gowns. 

For the festive occasion, Kylie wore a champagne-colored Mugler gown with beaded black lace detailing, an extreme plunging neckline, and a thigh-high slit. She gave the dress a retro vibe with sheer stockings, a faux bob with flipped ends, and a dark red lip. "Naughty or nice?" Kylie captioned a photo of her holiday-inspired look on Instagram.

Stormi, meanwhile, wore the mini-me version of her mom's dress in a kid-friendly princess style with a one-shoulder silhouette and paired the gown with a top bun. In a video shared to TikTok, the 4-year-old could be seen twirling around in her dress, before showing off the red bottoms of her shoes and walking hand-in-hand with Kylie down the hallway of their home.

Kylie and Stormi weren't the only matching mother-daughter duo at the party. Khloé Kardashian and her daughter True Thompson also color-coordinated in red at the holiday celebration. For her part, Khloé paired a corseted red gown with a matching lip, a diamond necklace, and a crystal-embellished Santa Clause purse. As for True? She kept it cute and teamed her satin red dress with a hair bow and a faux fur coat. 

Related Articles
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Put a Party-Ready Spin on the Classic Cardigan
Amazon After-Christmas Sale
Amazon’s Epic After-Christmas Sale Is Here, and We Found the 30 Best Deals for Up to 75% Off
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Layered a Completely See-Through Maxidress Over a Black Bra and Low-Waisted Underwear
Hurry! This Is Your Last Chance to Get These Under-$20 Amazon Stocking Stuffers Before Christmas
Hurry! This Is Your Last Chance to Get These Under-$20 Amazon Stocking Stuffers Before Christmas
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Just Made LA Her Runway in a Glitzy Micro Mini and Barbie-esque Pumps
Kendall Jenner LACMA 2022
Kendall Jenner Paired an Itty-Bitty Bra Top With Nothing But High-Waisted Blue Jeans
Michelle Obama White Cargo Pants IG
Michelle Obama Paired Silky Cargo Pants With an Oversized Blazer and a Super-Voluminous Ponytail
Kim Kardashian Lacma Art and Film Gala
Kim Kardashian Quite Literally Looked Back at 2022 In a Throwback Thong Bikini Selfie
TikTok Holiday Outfit Ideas
We Asked 7 Fashion TikTokers For Their Best Holiday Outfit Ideas
Hailey Bieber Vivienne Westwood Corset Dress Instagram
Hailey Bieber's Holiday Dress Was Equal Parts Figure Skater and Pirate Captain
Mindy Kaling white dress Instagram
Mindy Kaling Embraced Taking Fashion Risks With a Cut-Out Dress and Matching Ivory Blazer
Kendall Jenner Mason Disick Bar Mitzvah
Kendall Jenner’s Romantic LBD Had a Plunging Lace Neckline and Puffy Cap Sleeves
The Secret Outfit Formula for Those Hallmark Holiday Movies, According to a Costume Designer
The Anatomy of a Holiday Movie Outfit, According to Hallmark's Costume Designer
Kim Kardashian North West
North West Pranked Kim Kardashian Into Thinking She Shaved Off Her Eyebrows
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Dressed for a Kid's Birthday Party the KarJenner Way
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Paired an Ultra-Cropped Y2K Concert Tee with Bejeweled Leather Pants