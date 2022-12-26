Kylie Jenner and Stormi Wore Matching Gowns to the Kardashian Christmas Eve Party

A whole lot went down at the Kardashian Christmas Eve Party this year. Kim Kardashian went back to brunette, North West joined Sia for an epic performance of the pop star's holiday song "Snowman," and, of course, there were plenty of major fashion moments in between — including Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster's matching mommy-and-me gowns.



For the festive occasion, Kylie wore a champagne-colored Mugler gown with beaded black lace detailing, an extreme plunging neckline, and a thigh-high slit. She gave the dress a retro vibe with sheer stockings, a faux bob with flipped ends, and a dark red lip. "Naughty or nice?" Kylie captioned a photo of her holiday-inspired look on Instagram.

Stormi, meanwhile, wore the mini-me version of her mom's dress in a kid-friendly princess style with a one-shoulder silhouette and paired the gown with a top bun. In a video shared to TikTok, the 4-year-old could be seen twirling around in her dress, before showing off the red bottoms of her shoes and walking hand-in-hand with Kylie down the hallway of their home.

Kylie and Stormi weren't the only matching mother-daughter duo at the party. Khloé Kardashian and her daughter True Thompson also color-coordinated in red at the holiday celebration. For her part, Khloé paired a corseted red gown with a matching lip, a diamond necklace, and a crystal-embellished Santa Clause purse. As for True? She kept it cute and teamed her satin red dress with a hair bow and a faux fur coat.