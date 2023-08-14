Kylie Jenner Just Wore the Stealth Wealth Version of the Bikini

This summer, Kylie Jenner has undergone a major style transformation, trading in her signature sexy style for looks that are chic without being over-the-top. From a crisp white midi dress to ballet flats paired with prairie dresses, the beauty mogul has bought into the quiet luxury trend, and now, even her swimwear is getting a makeover.



On Sunday, Jenner said goodbye to her sheer two-pieces and rhinestone-studded thongs, and wore the stealth wealth version of the bikini during her birthday trip. Sporting a classic black string bikini with a triangle top and high-cut bottoms, Kylie accessorized minimally with just a diamond tennis bracelet while posing in the crystal-blue waters. Her long, dark hair was drenched from the ocean and slicked back behind her ears, and she visibly had no makeup on.



Kylie Jenner Instagram

"summer all year long pleaaaase," Kylie captioned the set of snapshots on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Kylie's shift in style comes amidst comments about how her beauty standards have also changed after becoming a mom. In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Jenner said she regretted getting a boob job at just 19 years old, telling her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou that she wished she never got the procedure in the first place. "I had beautiful breasts, like natural tits," she explained. "Just gorgeous, perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with."

"Obviously, I have a daughter," Jenner continued. "I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19. And she's the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be the best mom and best example for her. And I just wish I could, like, be her and do it all differently, because I wouldn't touch anything."