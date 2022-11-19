Kylie Jenner's Statement Ring Made Her Basic Black Outfit Anything But Boring

She let her jewelry do all the talking.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Updated on November 19, 2022 @ 11:03AM
Kylie Jenner
Photo:

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Typically, Kylie Jenner's outfits make a bold statement all on their own (see: jeans worn as a top, head-to-toe sheer lace lingerie) but, lately, she's been letting her jewelry do all the talking. 

Take, for instance, when she attended the opening of the "Thierry Mugler: Couturissime" exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum earlier this week, wearing curve-hugging black gown that she dressed up with a dramatic diamond headdress from the archives. And now, it appears, she's infusing that same attitude into her everyday outfits. 

On Friday, Kylie promoted her new partnership with Glow Water on Instagram while wearing a basic all-black outfit that consisted of a clingy, off-the-shoulder top, a leather wrap skirt, and flat knee-high boots. Saving the look from being written off as totally boring? A massive silver ring with two chainmail strands that dangled past her fingers. Kylie's all-black outfit provided the perfect backdrop for the bold piece of jewelry, and was amplified even more so by the reality star's long red nails.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Last month, Kylie announced her collaboration with Glow Water with several bikini photos. "It’s the GLOW® for me," she wrote alongside a slideshow of snapshots of herself posing in a black string bikini in the pool. Her dark hair was worn down in tousled waves and she had on little-to-no makeup. "I’m excited to join the @drinkglow team," Jenner added. 

