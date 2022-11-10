Kylie Jenner Owns the Same Ultra-Comfy Bra That I Once Wore for 24 Hours Straight

Kylie Jenner and I don’t have a lot in common. She’s a billionaire, I clearly am not. She owns her own makeup line, I once owned my own line of…holiday cards? (Hey, I was five, give me a break.) But I finally found one common thread that brings me a little bit closer to Jenner’s level of, well, cool. We’re clearly fans of the same bra, and that’s an intimate (get it?) piece of information.

You probably saw Jenner’s ultra-sexy Mugler gown at the 2022 CFDA Awards; it had a thigh-high slit and a one-shoulder, artfully-designed sheer upper that left very little to the imagination. But a few hours prior to walking the red carpet, Jenner also left little to the imagination when she gave her 372 million Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look while she prepped for the ceremony. Her makeup was obviously on point, but her relatable getting- ready outfit is what really caught my attention. What do you mean you don't also put on your makeup wearing only a bra and undies? I certainly do.

Jenner wasn’t wearing any ol’ bra prior to hitting the red carpet. She was wearing that famous Spanx Bra-llelujah! Lightly Lined Bralette that’s been a favorite of hers (and mine) for years. See, we have one thing in common! The undergarment is unlike any bra you’ve ever worn for one simple reason that you won’t want to rip it off the second you get home. In fact, I once wore mine for 24 hours straight (don’t ask me why), but I can attest to its immeasurable level of comfort thanks to the buttery-soft, ultra-lightweight fabric that almost feels like you’re wearing nothing. It’s like being naked, but with a lil’ bit of support.

Other standout details include the built-in padding (because I still like some shaping support), the game-changing all-hosiery back for a smooth fit, and the dig-free straps that you won’t have to tug at every five seconds. It’s also wire- and hardware-free, eliminating some very annoying bra frustration (brastrations?) TL;DR? It’s a good bra.

The bra, which costs $58, is available in a range of colors, from a classic neutral to a fierce sangria red, so you can really pick a hue based on your mood. As for sizing options? It’s available in an XS to an XL, though some colors are sold out in specific sizes. Shop the ultra-comfy bra that Jenner and I love below.

