Kylie Jenner Had the Cutest Mommy-and-Me Matching Moment With Her Son Aire

There's nothing more heartwarming than a mother matching outfits with her child. And it's not just girls who can dress like mom, boys can also get in on the cutesy trend. Just look at Kylie Jenner and her 17-month-old son, Aire Webster.



On Friday, the beauty mogul shared a trio of new snapshots of herself and her baby boy on Instagram, and in the photos, the mother-son duo adorably coordinated their outfits. Kylie, for her part, wore a black string bikini top layered underneath a semi-sheer white T-shirt, which she paired with a black leather micro miniskirt. She finished off her low-key look with a camo baseball cap that partially covered her dark hair that was slung back into a low bun, silver hoop earrings, and a smattering of rings on each hand.



Kylie Jenner Instagram

Arie mirrored his mom's color palette, and sported a pair of khaki-green cargo pants that matched the hue of Kylie's hat, a white graphic tee, and black sneakers.



Kylie Jenner Instagram

"My big boy," Kylie captioned the collection of photos, which showed her sweetly holding Aire in her arms while they posed in the backyard of their Calabasas mansion.



Even without their coordinating outfits, Aire would still be his mom's mini-me. From his cherub cheeks to the shape of his eyes and nose, Aire is a clone of Kylie (and his big sister Stormi, for that matter), and the internet agrees. "Girl your genes are strong, both your babies look like you," wrote one fan, while another chimed in: "The male version of stormi. So cute." A third added, "He looks just like you. Perfect baby."