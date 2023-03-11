Kylie Jenner's Sheer Micro-Minidress Is a Masterclass in Peekaboo Dressing

Fabric only where absolutely necessary.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Published on March 11, 2023
Kylie Jenner
The KarJenners practically invented peekaboo dressing. From Kim and Khloé twinning in coordinating bra tops and high-slit skirts to Kourtney's side boob-baring cutout dress, the sisters love the drama of a skin-flashing reveal. But arguably, no one does it better than Kylie Jenner, whose wardrobe is filled to the brim with tiny, barely-there silhouettes.

Her latest take on the trend? A sheer micro-minidress that was mostly transparent with the exception of a few strips of fabric wrapped around her hips and across her chest. 

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Jenner stepped out in the risqué dress — which was see-through from the neck down to her bust, and again, at the midriff — while attending twins Malika and Khadijah Haqq's 40th birthday party at the Nice Guy in Los Angeles on Friday night. She paired the ultimate peekaboo look with sheer black tights, black pointed-toe pumps, and an oversized Matrix-style leather jacket that was taken off once inside.

Kylie wore her dark brunette hair in tousled bombshell waves, while her signature over-lined lips and smoky eye makeup provided the finishing touches to her glam.  

Also in attendance at the birthday bash was Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner, and older sisters, Kim and Khloé. For the celebratory occasion, Kris and Kim coordinated in all-black looks that were accessorized with excessive amounts of diamonds. Khloé, on the other hand, did the reverse and wore a sparkly silver minidress underneath a black jacket with a matching glitter handbag, strappy sandals, and a blingy choker necklace.

