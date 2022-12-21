Kylie Jenner Layered a Completely See-Through Maxidress Over a Black Bra and Low-Waisted Underwear

From red carpets to runways, 2022 may very well be remembered as the year of sheer. But while plenty of celebrities tried the see-through trend on for size over the past 365 days, few made it work quite like Kylie Jenner — and her latest take on the revealing fad may have been her best one yet.

On Tuesday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder stepped out for dinner at Yazawa Japanese BBQ in Beverly Hills wearing something most of us wouldn’t dare when grabbing a bite to eat: a completely sheer maxidress. Although the floor-length frock (which featured a scoop cowl neck and a knee-baring horizontal slit) also featured opaque floral detailing that partially concealed parts of her skin, the majority of her body was covered only by a thin layer of gauzy black fabric.

Jenner layered the dress over a matching black lingerie set consisting of a plain bra and low-rise underwear, and she added a layer of extra warmth by throwing on an oversized David Koma leather jacket. Studded sling-back heels and a small black purse completed the outfit, and a bold red lip and slicked-back hairdo offered an element of Old Hollywood glamor.

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Kylie’s outing came the same day that she decided to strip down (in a completely different way) when posing for an at-home Instagram photo shoot. In a dump posted to the social media platform on Tuesday, the A-lister flexed her posing chops in nothing but a white racerback tank top and black high-waisted underwear. Captioned, “quiet on set,” Jenner opted for a low-key makeup look in the snaps and wore her raven hair in tousled waves.

