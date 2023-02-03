Kylie Jenner Wore a Sheer Jacquemus Look, Including a Peekaboo Thong and Acid-Yellow Faux-Fur Bag

Fresh off the runway? That's just Kylie Jenner on any given day. She's no stranger to taking things straight off the catwalk and her latest Instagram post proves that she's also comfortable wearing a full look from head to toe, just as the designer intended. In a new carousel of photos posted to her feed, Jenner is dripping in Jacquemus, wearing look 15 from the irreverent French brand's Spring 2023 release.

Like the model, Jenner wore a sheer shirt that included a crisscross cord detail across her bare stomach, a contrasting stretchy printed miniskirt with visible thong details, and even had the same accessories that designer Simon Porte Jacquemus showed, down to the oversized faux-fur muppet bag and the coordinating fuzzy acid-yellow heels. The whole look was part of the line's Raffia collection, though Jenner opted to skip out on the natural, organic inspiration and go right for the synthetic Y2K-approved ensemble.

Instagram/KylieJenner

Instagram/KylieJenner

